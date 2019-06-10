The Raconteurs Reveal New Single BORED AND RAZED

The Raconteurs - Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler - have unveiled "Bored and Razed," the latest track from their long-awaited new album, HELP US STRANGER (Third Man Records). "Bored and Razed" - featured earlier today on Apple Music's Beats 1 as Zane Lowe's World Record - is available now for streaming and download. The band also released an official lyric video for the track.

The GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band's third studio LP and first new album in more than a decade,HELP US STRANGER arrives everywhere on Friday, June 21. All digital album pre-orders will be joined by instant downloads of the previously released tracks "Sunday Driver," "Now That You're Gone," "Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)," and "Help Me Stranger," along with new track "Bored and Razed."

HELP US STRANGER sees the mighty Raconteurs reassembled, stronger and even more vital than ever before as they continue to push rock 'n' roll forward into its future, bonding prodigious riffs, blues power, sinewy psychedelia, Detroit funk, and Nashville soul via Benson and White's uncompromising songcraft and the band's steadfast musical muscle. With HELP US STRANGER, The Raconteurs have returned right when they are needed most, unified and invigorated with boundless ambition, infinite energy and a collectivist spirit operating at the peak of its considerable powers, once again creating a sound and fury only possible when all four of its members come together.

The Raconteurs are celebrating HELP US STRANGER with an epic world tour - North American dates get underway July 4 and 5 with a two-night-stand at Aspen, CO's Belly Up Tavern. Due to popular demand, additional dates have been added in a number of major markets, including Detroit, Vancouver, Boston, Oakland, New York, and Nashville. For complete details and tickets, please visittheraconteurs.com/tour. Additionally, every online ticket purchased for the upcoming North American headline shows will include a physical copy of HELP US STRANGER on CD (except for Aspen, which does not include an album). Fans will also have the option to upgrade their CD to the standard black vinyl LP.

THE RACONTEURS 2019 WORLD TOUR

July 4: Belly Up Tavern - Aspen, CO

July 5: Belly Up Tavern - Aspen, CO

July 12: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT) @

July 13: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI $

July 14: Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI #

July 15: Armory - Minneapolis, MN #

July 18: WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center - Seattle, WA #

July 19: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC (SOLD OUT) #

July 20: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC #

July 21: Edgefield - Troutdale, OR (SOLD OUT) #

July 23: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA (SOLD OUT) #

July 24: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

July 26: Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

July 27: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

July 28: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

August 10: Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY *

August 11: Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN

August 12: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN (SOLD OUT)

August 13: Stage AE (Indoors) - Pittsburgh, PA

August 15: Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH (SOLD OUT)

August 17: The Anthem - Washington, DC

August 18: The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC (SOLD OUT)

August 20: Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

August 21: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 22: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 29: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

August 30: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

August 31: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

September 3: Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC %

September 5: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY %

September 6: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY (SOLD OUT) %

September 7: Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT) %

September 9: House of Blues - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT) %

September 10: House of Blues - Boston, MA %

September 12: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT) %

September 13: Express Live! Indoor Pavilion - Columbus, OH %

September 13-15: Riot Fest - Chicago, IL *

October 4-6: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 9: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 11-13: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 12: The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK ^

October 13: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

October 14: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

October 16: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK ^

October 17: Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

October 18: The Pageant - St. Louis, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

November 13: Teatro Colisea - Santiago, Chile

November 15: Popload Festival - São Paulo, Brazil *

November 16-17: Corona Capital - Mexico City, Mexico *

@ WITH THE PURE HEART TRAVELERS & NIKKI N*E*R*D AND SISTERS OF THUNDER

$ WITH THE HENTCHMEN & THE STOOLS

# WITH LILLIE MAE

% WITH OLIVIA JEAN

^ WITH THE CASUALITIES OF JAZZ

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE





