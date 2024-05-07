Graham Nash Will Tour North America This Year; Select Dates with Judy Collins + Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash Graham Nash is set to tour the U.S. throughout this summer and fall.

Nash will be joined by fellow Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Judy Collins for select dates on the tour, including stops at New York’s historic Carnegie Hall, Boston’s Shubert Theater, the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, NJ and the State Theatre in Ithaca, NY. See below for a complete list of dates, tickets are available HERE.

Nash’s first studio album of new material in seven years, Now, is out now on BMG. Produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell, the album is the subject of extensive critical praise from The New York Times, The New Yorker, USA Today, The Broken Record Podcast, SPIN and many more.

In addition to his two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions (with Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Hollies), Nash is a two-time inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame—as a solo artist and with CSN—and a Grammy Award winner. Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his multifaceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half century.

Nash’s remarkable body of work began the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68. His contributions to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Déjà Vu are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady of the Island” from the former and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from the latter. Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971 with two albums further showcasing the depths of his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding “Chicago/We Can Change the World,” “Military Madness,” “I Used To Be A King” and “Simple Man.”

His passionate voice has long been heard in support of peace and social and environmental justice. The No Nukes/Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts he organized with Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt in 1979 remain seminal benefit events. In September 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography Wild Tales, which landed him on The New York Times Best Sellers list. In recognition of his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. While continually building his musical legacy, Nash is also a renowned photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. Most recently Nash released A Life In Focus: The Photography Of Graham Nash (via Insight Editions), in which he reflects on more than fifty years of an extraordinary life in an extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills.

GRAHAM NASH TOUR

August 3—Boulder, CO—Chautauqua

August 4—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s

August 6—Denver, CO—Botanic Gardens

August 7—Boulder, CO—Chautauqua

August 9—Omaha, NE—Holland Center

August 10—Salina, KS—The Stiefel Theatre

August 13—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place

August 14—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater

August 16—Minneapolis, MN—Pantages Theatre

August 17—Bayfield, WI—Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

August 18—Fish Creek, WI—Door Community Auditorium

August 20—Kalamazoo, MI—Kalamazoo State Theatre

August 21—Royal Oak, MI­—Royal Oak Music Hall

August 23—Kent, OH—The Kent Stage

August 24—Hammondsport, NY—Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion

August 26—Ocean City, NJ—Ocean City Music Pier

August 27—Harrisburg, PA—Whitaker Center

August 29—Charlton, MA—The Pavilion at Tree House Brewing

August 30—Rockport, MA—Shalin Liu Performance Center

September 28—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium*

September 29—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium*

October 1—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall*

October 3—Boston, MA—Shubert Theatre*

October 4—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music

October 6—Albany, NY—The Egg Hart Theatre

October 8—Quebec City, QC—Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)

October 9—Ottawa, ON—National Arts Centre

October 10—Burlington, VT—The Flynn

October 12—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre*

October 15—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium

October 16—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium

October 17—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant

October 19—Morgantown, WV—Metropolitan Theatre

October 20—Athens, OH—Ohio Univ. Templeton-Blackburn

Alumni Memorial Auditorium

October 22—Hopewell, VA—The Beacon Theatre

October 23—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 25—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 26—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

*with special guest Judy Collins

Photo credit: Amy Grantham

