Graham Nash Will Tour North America This Year; Select Dates with Judy Collins + Carnegie Hall

Nash’s first studio album of new material in seven years, Now, is out now.
Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash Graham Nash is set to tour the U.S. throughout this summer and fall.
Nash will be joined by fellow Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Judy Collins for select dates on the tour, including stops at New York’s historic Carnegie Hall, Boston’s Shubert Theater, the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, NJ and the State Theatre in Ithaca, NY. See below for a complete list of dates, tickets are available HERE.
Nash’s first studio album of new material in seven years, Now, is out now on BMG. Produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell, the album is the subject of extensive critical praise from The New York Times, The New Yorker, USA Today, The Broken Record Podcast, SPIN and many more.
In addition to his two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions (with Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Hollies), Nash is a two-time inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame—as a solo artist and with CSN—and a Grammy Award winner. Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his multifaceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half century.
Nash’s remarkable body of work began the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68. His contributions to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Déjà Vu are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady of the Island” from the former and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from the latter. Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971 with two albums further showcasing the depths of his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding “Chicago/We Can Change the World,” “Military Madness,” “I Used To Be A King” and “Simple Man.”
His passionate voice has long been heard in support of peace and social and environmental justice. The No Nukes/Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts he organized with Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt in 1979 remain seminal benefit events. In September 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography Wild Tales, which landed him on The New York Times Best Sellers list. In recognition of his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. While continually building his musical legacy, Nash is also a renowned photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. Most recently Nash released A Life In Focus: The Photography Of Graham Nash (via Insight Editions), in which he reflects on more than fifty years of an extraordinary life in an extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills.
August 3—Boulder, CO—Chautauqua
August 4—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s
August 6—Denver, CO—Botanic Gardens
August 7—Boulder, CO—Chautauqua
August 9—Omaha, NE—Holland Center
August 10—Salina, KS—The Stiefel Theatre
August 13—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place
August 14—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater
August 16—Minneapolis, MN—Pantages Theatre
August 17—Bayfield, WI—Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
August 18—Fish Creek, WI—Door Community Auditorium
August 20—Kalamazoo, MI—Kalamazoo State Theatre
August 21—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Hall
August 23—Kent, OH—The Kent Stage
August 24—Hammondsport, NY—Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion
August 26—Ocean City, NJ—Ocean City Music Pier
August 27—Harrisburg, PA—Whitaker Center
August 29—Charlton, MA—The Pavilion at Tree House Brewing
August 30—Rockport, MA—Shalin Liu Performance Center
September 28—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium*
September 29—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium*
October 1—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall*
October 3—Boston, MA—Shubert Theatre*
October 4—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music
October 6—Albany, NY—The Egg Hart Theatre
October 8—Quebec City, QC—Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)
October 9—Ottawa, ON—National Arts Centre
October 10—Burlington, VT—The Flynn
October 12—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre*
October 15—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium
October 16—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium
October 17—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant
October 19—Morgantown, WV—Metropolitan Theatre
October 20—Athens, OH—Ohio Univ. Templeton-Blackburn
Alumni Memorial Auditorium
October 22—Hopewell, VA—The Beacon Theatre
October 23—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap
October 25—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap
October 26—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap
*with special guest Judy Collins
Photo credit: Amy Grantham
