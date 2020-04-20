The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song 'No-One'

The Psychedelic Furs' eagerly awaited new album, Made Of Rain is now scheduled for release on July 31st. In the meantime, The Furs have made the track "No-One" available today. "No-One" alongside "Don't Believe" and "You'll Be Mine" can be streamed and downloaded when you preorder the album from https://psychfurs.lnk.to/MoR.

Listen to "No-One" below!

The album will available on CD, Double Gatefold vinyl in limited splatter and color variants as well as exclusive formats and autographed options via the Official Store, https://psychfurs.lnk.to/MoRPR/thepsychedelicfurs.

From its exhilarating opening bars, Made Of Rain is classic Psychedelic Furs In both its sound and execution. It's a joy to hear again, fresher than ever. Their peerless permutations of art, aggression and ambience drive the dynamics, and it's always been this originality which has set them apart, a cut above. The album was produced by Richard Fortus with The Psychedelic Furs, while mixing duties were handled by Tim Palmer (David Bowie, U2, Robert Plant).

Led by vocalist and lyricist Richard Butler with his brother Tim on bass, The Psychedelic Furs released seven critically acclaimed studio albums - The Psychedelic Furs (1980), Talk Talk Talk (1981), Forever Now (1982), Mirror Moves (1984), Midnight To Midnight (1987), Book Of Days (1989) and World Outside (1991). They released many classic singles throughout the '80's and into the 90's, including: "Sister Europe," "Love My Way," "The Ghost In You," "Pretty In Pink," "Heaven," "Heartbreak Beat" "All That Money Wants" and "Until She Comes."

In recent years the band have toured continually, completing a tour of North America in 2019 and played acclaimed shows at The Hollywood Bowl, All Points East, Hyde Park and Benicàssim. This past October, the band played a sold-out tour of the UK and Europe which culminated in a triumphant show at the Roundhouse in London. The Furs will return to London in April, 2021 to headline their rescheduled Royal Albert Hall show.

The last few years has seen the band's legend growing, highlighted by the fact they have scored over 150 million streams of their songs worldwide. Their influence since arriving on the post-punk scorched-earth landscape four decades ago has reverberated and resonated from everyone from The Killers to REM to Foo Fighters to Bob Dylan has sung their praises.

Photo credit - Matthew Reeves





