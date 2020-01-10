The Professionals Announce EPs 1> 2>> &>>> 3

So, the next PROFESSIONALS chapter officially begins, to take the band into 2020.

6 new songs recorded during 2019, are available to pre-order now.

The 3 EP's will be released in January, February and March of the new year.

Each EP will feature 2 new tracks plus two live recordings of older material.

They'll be available individually through Transistor Music on CD, limited edition vinyl and super limited edition colour vinyl, or as various bundles with exclusive T- shirts and signed posters.

The new tracks are contenders for next year's October released album, the follow up to the critically acclaimed 'What In The World'.

There's also talk of adding guests to the new recordings before the release, taking advantage again of Paul Cook's immense punk rock address book.

Studio time has been booked around the band's tour with SLF and US dates, where further new material will be put down.

We have a 2020 vision and hope you'll all be part of it.





