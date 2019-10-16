The Paranoyds Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Surfbort

The Paranoyds have made a name for themselves as one of the most exciting Los Angeles bands since forming in 2015, playing festivals like Coachella and opening for the likes of DIIV, Bleached, X, White Reaper, Albert Hammond Jr., Sunflower Bean, Tacocat, BRONCHO and more. Last month the band released their debut album Carnage Bargain, a raucous blend of garage rock grit, new wave swagger, classic horror film soundtrack campiness, and a myriad of other left-of-center influences, and have been on the road non-stop since. The band announce today that the tour will continue well into 2020, including co-headline dates with Surfbort. See below to find a show near you. Tickets go on-sale October 18th and can be purchased at the links below.

"We're living in the dystopian future. Our lives are completely tracked and programmed, our extension of ourselves is a handheld computer with a microphone and camera that stays on while were unaware, and, on top of everything, the extreme right is gaining continuous world power," The Paranoyds explains of its name. "What isn't there to be paranoyd about?"

It's ironic that the band's moniker winds up being an apt summary of the band's general outlook on technology and modern culture given that The Paranoyds' humble beginnings can be traced back to a friendship forged between Staz Lindes (bass/vocals) and Laila Hashemi (keys/vocals) over Myspace in their early teens. Bonded by a shared interest in local underground music, the pair eventually moved their online friendship into the real world. Laila's childhood friend Lexi Funston was brought into the fold with the addition of drummer David Ruiz in 2015. The band may indeed be paranoid, but they offer a solution to our modern ills through the simple act of being an inspiring, independent, and unflappable musical force.

Tour dates

11/01/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord - TIX

11/02/19 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place - TIX

11/03/19 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project - TIX

11/05/19 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar - TIX

11/06/19 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza - TIX

11/15/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater - TIX

1/24/20 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk # - TIX

1/25. Dallas, TX @ Three Links # - TIX

1/26/20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) # - TIX

1/28/20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) # - TIX

1/29/20 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook # - TIX

1/30/20 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong # - TIX

1/31/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle # - TIX

2/1/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right - TIX

2/3/20 - Somerville, MA @ Once Lounge # - TIX

2/4/20 - Burlington, VT @ Club Metronome # - TIX

2/6/20 - Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits # - TIX

2/7/20 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout # - TIX

2/8/20 - Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin Der Rathskeller #

2/9/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry # - TIX

2/12/20 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge - TIX

2/14/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court - TIX

2/15/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

# = co-headline w/ Surfbort

