The Nowell Family Foundation and LAW Records Announce 'The House That Bradley Built' Deluxe Edition

LAW Records and the Nowell Family Foundation announce the newest releases off the upcoming compilation The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition. On New Year's Day, Roots Musician E.N Young dropped his acoustic version of "Pawn Shop." And Naughty Don (Kaleo Wassman of Pepper) released an acoustic rendition of "Waiting for my Ruca."

The newly released singles are on the expanded edition of the critically acclaimed, fan-favorite album The House That Bradley Built. More than 30 never-before-released acoustic covers have been added to the compilation to create The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition - an impressive album with over 50 covers from the catalog of Bradley Nowell's band, Sublime, performed by 50+ bands. The Deluxe Edition will be available January 15 on all streaming platforms and as a three-disc CD set. Profits from the album will go to the Nowell Family Foundation to help build Bradley's House, an opioid abuse treatment facility in Southern California named in honor of late Sublime front man Bradley James Nowell.

The first edition of The House That Bradley Built impressively topped the charts with a debut at the #1 spot for Reggae Albums, #12 for Alternative Albums and #20 for Rock Albums on the MRC Data charts, as well as #7 for Compilation Albums, #8 for Reggae Albums and #69 for Current Albums on the Billboard charts. Critical acclaim followed with OC Music News declaring, "The compilation is a work of love." The San Diego Union-Tribune said, "While the album stands as a testament to the many professional and personal lives that Sublime touched, its potential to truly make a difference for other musicians who are struggling with addiction should prove to be its greatest achievement." So far, the album has raised over $25,000 (and counting) for the Nowell Family Foundation's rehab center.

"Bradley James Nowell died of a heroin overdose on May 25, 1996. It was a devastating loss for his family, friends and fans," comments Jim "Papa" Nowell, Bradley's father. "From this pain came a burning desire to help others who battle with opioid addiction to overcome the disease before it takes their lives. That's why we started the Nowell Family Foundation," he states.

The Nowell Family Foundation has a mission to build and sustain Bradley's House, a 6-bed opioid abuse treatment facility for economically disadvantaged and struggling musicians, and to offer free services while musicians recover. Papa Nowell reflects, "The vision for Bradley's House is to create a place of hope and healing for people in the music industry. A place where creativity can be an outlet for transformation. A place where passion can be a motivation for change. A place where music can be a source of strength." For The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition, musicians donated their time and music to take a stand against opioid abuse and to help support those battling addiction.

A true celebration of the prolific songwriter's life, the Deluxe Edition continues to highlight the Cali-reggae rock scene Bradley Nowell helped establish through his mainstream success. Bradley, along with his band Sublime, influenced a generation of musicians who continue to sonically blend mixtures of punk rock, ska and reggae. Some of these inspired artists featured on the compilation include Iration, Pepper, The Expendables, KBong (Stick Figure), Bumpin Uglies, Jason DeVore (Authority Zero), Tropidelic, The Elovaters, Passafire and more.

Reflecting back, Papa Nowell says, "Bradley's music lives on in the hearts and minds of his fans and fellow musicians. Through the combined effort of everyone who has been touched by his music, Bradley's House will happen. People will be transformed. Lives will be saved. And it will truly be the house that Bradley built. Thank you all for helping to keep my son's music alive."

In advance of the new album, LAW Records will release two singles every week leading up to the January 15 release date. The compilation will be available digitally on all streaming platforms and as a three-disc CD set. The first release of The House That Bradley Built is available as a 180 gram collector's edition two-disc vinyl set. Pre-save and pre-order at https://orcd.co/TheHouseThatBradleyBuilt_DeluxeEdition.