The New Regime Announce 'Heart Mind Body & Soul (Deluxe Edition)'

The New Regime - the innovative solo project of acclaimed songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Ilan Rubin - has announced a newly expanded deluxe edition of his new album. HEART MIND BODY & SOUL (DELUXE EDITION) arrives via The Orchard at all DSPs and streaming services on NOVEMBER 13. In addition, the original version of HEART MIND BODY & SOUL will be available on limited edition vinyl; pre-orders will start on NOVEMBER 13 2020 via thenewregime.com.

HEART MIND BODY & SOUL (DELUXE EDITION) includes an array of previously unreleased material including the new track, "The Writing On My Walls," available today at all DSPs and streaming services. Additional new tracks include demos, exclusive quarantine sessions, and a spectacular live version of "Heart Mind Body & Soul" recorded earlier this year at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

The New Regime will celebrate HEART MIND BODY & SOUL (DELUXE EDITION) with an exclusive livestream concert event, set for Thursday, November 19 via SessionsLive.com. Information on tickets and VIP Packages will be announced via the band's socials later this week. The upcoming performance continues an ongoing live schedule that has included sold out tours with Silversun Pickups and Angels & Airwaves as well as a stellar Alternative Press acoustic set, streaming now via YouTube HERE.

The youngest-ever living artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ilan Rubin is one of modern rock's most in-demand musicians thanks to his longtime role as drummer in both Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves. Rubin began his tenure with Nine Inch Nails in 2009 and soon proved an invaluable member of the band, serving as drummer and multi-instrumentalist on multiple tours and studio recordings through the past decade. As if that weren't enough, in 2011 the San Diego native joined forces with Angels & Airwaves, collaborating with founder Tom DeLonge as co-writer, drummer, and multi-instrumentalist. Despite his busy schedule, Rubin somehow found time to continue his own extraordinary project, recording as The New Regime in the limited space between recording sessions and tours supporting Muse, The Killers, Alice In Chains, and The Used, to name but a few.

The New Regime's third full-length and new LP, HEART MIND BODY & SOUL was recorded in two epic sessions at El Paso, TX's world famous Sonic Ranch, with all songs entirely written and performed by Rubin. Both sessions were co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Rubin's brother (and manager) Aaron Rubin. Highlights include such wildly anthemic tracks as "It's Gonna Be OK," "Turning A Blind Eye," "A Way To Feel Again," and the euphoric title track, all joined by companion videos directed by filmmaker John David Moffat and streaming now at The New Regime's official YouTube channel HERE.

"I like everything I've done," says Rubin, "but this feels like a new beginning. It feels fresh. I've really tried to focus on writing multi-layered songs. If something doesn't have a deeper meaning that you didn't know was there, what makes it worth more than a handful of listens? I want the listener to keep discovering new elements and come back for more."

Released first as a series of four parts and then compiled as a complete album to create a truly optimal listening experience, HEART MIND BODY & SOUL was met with widespread media attention upon its arrival earlier this year, with Under The Radar hailing the 16-song collection as "a master class in modern rock music... this is the ultimate expression of all that makes Ilan Rubin one of the most valuable and noteworthy titans of contemporary rock music. If you've never heard The New Regime before now, what can I tell you. Your ears are in for one hell of a treat." "Brisk tempos carry the listener along as the album rambles on in its instrumental grandeur," wrote mxdwn.com, "and, on a few tracks, coincides with thoughtful vocal melodies that complement the thickly textured instrumentals... The combination of energetic guitar lines, poppy synth beats and crashing percussion exist in conjunction with lyrical content that assesses various aspects of the themes succinctly cataloged in the album's title." "Anchored by a title track that gets the heart pumping and the body moving, HEART MIND BODY & SOUL showcases the band's evolution as they shift between moods, genres, and concepts," wrote Hollywood Life, while Modern Drummer simply raved, "the new music is at turns anthemic, synth-pop ambient, and power-chord crunching. And like The New Regime's previous releases, it comes across not as a mere vanity project, but as a fully formed expression of Rubin's aesthetic."

