The Milk Carton Kids Releases Video for 'The Only Ones'

The Only Ones, the new record from critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated group The Milk Carton Kids is out now on the band's own Milk Carton Records imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers. In celebration of the highly anticipated release, the band is premiering the video for the single "The Only Ones;" watch below!

Directed by Patrick Mattes, the video finds the group performing at Los Angeles' Debs Lake while focusing on the core of what The Milk Carton Kids are about musically: the duo. Off the heels of their previous full band effort, The Only Ones brings the group back to their roots.

The Milk Carton Kids are set to tour the U.S. this fall on their sold-out "A Night with the Milk Carton Kids in Very Small Venues at Very Low Ticket Prices Tour." The intimate shows put them back into small venues where they started, with the special bonus of all ticket prices under twenty dollars.

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids swiftly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft. 2013's ANTI-debut The Ash & Clay proved their national breakthrough, earning The Milk Carton Kids their first Grammy Award nomination for Best Folk Album. A second Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Performance followed in 2015 for the track "The City of Our Lady" from band's acclaimed third studio album, Monterey, and their most recent album, 2018's All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do, was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

photo credit: Jessica Perez





Related Articles View More Music Stories