The Make-Up Reissues SAVE YOURSELF on Vinyl LP

The feverish prayers of desperado disc diggers were answered today when THE MAKE UP - the "untouchable sound" group from Washington, D.C.- announced that they will RE-issue the out of print monster classic "SAVE YOURSELF" on vinyl LP through Black Gemini Records and Dischord Direct. The record, which has been remastered and recut, will be out October 4th on black vinyl and also in a limited edition plum color available only via mail order.

This is the LP which transformed record technology and ears alike with twisted turners like "MAKE ME A FEELIN MAN," "CALL ME MOMMY," "I AM PENTAGON," "SAVE YOURSELF." It's a cosmic collision of fuzz and fury and it's back in stock, back on the shelves, available for pre-order now from Dischord Direct.

THE MAKE-UP ON TOUR

10.24.19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

10.25.19 - Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat

10.31.19 - New York, NY @ Knockdown Center





