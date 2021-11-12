The MLC Announces Virtual Roundtable for Music Creators of Asian and Pacific Islander Descent

The Mechanical Licensing Collective will host The MLC Presents: A Roundtable Discussion on Asians and Pacific Islanders in the Music Industry, a free webinar taking place on Thursday, November 18 at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. CT/ 12 noon PT.

Moderated by Allyson Toy, Artist Relations Manager and Asian Guild (ERG) Lead at Twitch, this 60-minute virtual roundtable will explore the careers of several music industry professionals of Asian and Pacific Islander descent while unpacking the challenges and opportunities facing Asian and Pacific Islander music creators in today's U.S. music market.

Featured Speakers:

Bohan Phoenix: Singer-Songwriter

Brian Samson: Director of Rhythm Radio & Lifestyle Promotion at EMPIRE

Clint Choi: Label Manager & Co-Founder at Acrylic Label

Lani Richmond: Manager of Aloe Blacc

Peter Chiang: Artist Manager at Park Avenue Artists

Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias: MYX Global Head of Talent & ROS. Marketing Founder

Thuy: Singer-Songwriter

Additional details on this roundtable and the registration link are available here

This webinar culminates a series of cultural partnership programs this year developed by The MLC's Head of Third-Party Partnerships, Dae Bogan, that highlights The MLC's commitment to diversity. Earlier this year, The MLC participated in The Recording Academy Los Angeles chapter's Black music creator initiatives during Black History Month, and presented its own webinars highlighting the careers and works of LGBTQ music creators during Pride Month and Latin music creators around Cinco de Mayo and again during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The MLC welcomes discussions with organizations that aim to educate and empower music creators from historically marginalized or underrepresented communities as it continues to develop and expand on its cultural partnerships. To learn more, contact partnerships@themlc.com.