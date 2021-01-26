The Love Kills Theory's “Found” To Hit Top 40 Radio On February 8

"Found" - the latest single by alternative band the love kills theory will be released to Top 40 Radio on February 8th courtesy of Howard Rosen Promotions. "Found" is track number 4 on the band's album "Happy Suicide, Jim!" on Xemu Records.

the love kills theory differentiates itself from other bands in two distinct ways. First, they utilize sound effects to create aural landscapes that are sonically unique while still employing melodic hooks and a driving beat. Second, there are the lyrics.

Drawing from influences such as Guy Debord, founder of Situationist International, and Aldous Huxley, fused with the current bio-genetic studies on the evolution of despair, the love kills theory has forged their own novel philosophical commentary on contemporary life. Fronted by Cevin Soling, who has three Master's degrees - all from Harvard, the love kills theory was conceived as a desperate and most likely futile struggle against the progressive demise of art and critical thought in mass culture.

According to the love kills theory, the regression that has taken place in various mediums could not have come about without a complicit and intellectually lazy audience who require less and less in terms of content but grow ever more impatient with their demands for immediate gratification. Combine this with the fact that the desire for exposure among most performers has preceded any sense of need for content or substantive message, and you have all the ingredients necessary to produce a cultural wasteland.

As their name implies, the love kills theory is not merely a band but also a manifesto. Society has reached a point in its development where the pursuit of the things we love - indulgence in all of its forms - is killing us by making us all soulless consumers. If art can't be resurrected, at least the reasons for its death will be documented in the love kills theory's songs. If we succumb to the allure of commodity fetishism and become hopelessly bound to an existence of inescapable alienation, the path to our self-destruction was revealed here.

The petty details of the history of the band and its members and various accolades are irrelevant filler.