The Lone Bellow Share Fall Tour Dates and New Song 'That Table'

Beloved indie/folk trio The Lone Bellow have announced fall tour dates, kicking off in September, as well as a new song titled “That Table.” The track was written by Aaron Raitiere (Grammy Award and ACM Award-winning writer and musician) and Will Guidara (New York Times Bestselling author and co-producer of the hit FX show The Bear) during the first season of Raitiere’s upcoming new podcast, You Wrote a Song with Aaron Raitiere, which is set to debut this summer.
The tour will include stops in Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, DC, and Atlanta before wrapping up with a hometown show in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on November 22nd. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the band’s website HERE. Check out the tour dates and listen to the new song below.
09/10 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
09/13 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
09/18 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/19 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/20 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
09/25 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
09/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
09/30 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
10/01 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater
10/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater
11/05 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/06 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/07 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/08 - Portland, ME @ The State Theatre
11/09 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall
11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
11/14 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/15 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/17 - Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre
11/19 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall
11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
11/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
The Lone Bellow first started captivating audiences in 2013 with their self-titled debut featuring the breakout singles “Green Eyes and a Heart of Gold” and “Bleeding Out.” The trio was lauded for their soaring harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and electrifying live performances. They have since released five critically acclaimed albums, numerous chart-topping singles, toured worldwide, and worked with Grammy-winning producers such as Dave Cobb and Aaron Dessner of The National.
They’ve earned widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, and The New Yorker while making appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show, and CBS This Morning among others. Now based in Nashville, by-way-of Brooklyn, the trio - Zach Williams, Kanene Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist - has continued to evolve while staying grounded in their emotional core. Their latest album, Love Songs for Losers, marked a pivotal moment: their first self-produced project, recorded in Roy Orbison’s former home and featuring standout tracks like “Gold,” “Homesick,” and the chart-topping single “Honey.” As they begin to prepare for their next album, The Lone Bellow enters a bold new era - one that celebrates artistic growth, creative collaboration, and renewed purpose.
Photo Credit: Debbie Ewing
