The Lone Bellow Share Fall Tour Dates and New Song 'That Table'

Beloved indie/folk trio The Lone Bellow have announced fall tour dates, kicking off in September, as well as a new song titled “That Table.” The track was written by Aaron Raitiere (Grammy Award and ACM Award-winning writer and musician) and Will Guidara (New York Times Bestselling author and co-producer of the hit FX show The Bear) during the first season of Raitiere’s upcoming new podcast, You Wrote a Song with Aaron Raitiere, which is set to debut this summer.

The tour will include stops in Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, DC, and Atlanta before wrapping up with a hometown show in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on November 22nd. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the band’s website HERE. Check out the tour dates and listen to the new song below.

Tour Dates:

09/10 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

09/13 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

09/18 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/19 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/20 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

09/25 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

09/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

09/30 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

10/01 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater

10/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater

11/05 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/06 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/07 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/08 - Portland, ME @ The State Theatre

11/09 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

11/14 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/15 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/17 - Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre

11/19 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall

11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

11/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

ABOUT THE LONE BELLOW:

The Lone Bellow first started captivating audiences in 2013 with their self-titled debut featuring the breakout singles “Green Eyes and a Heart of Gold” and “Bleeding Out.” The trio was lauded for their soaring harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and electrifying live performances. They have since released five critically acclaimed albums, numerous chart-topping singles, toured worldwide, and worked with Grammy-winning producers such as Dave Cobb and Aaron Dessner of The National.

They’ve earned widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, and The New Yorker while making appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show, and CBS This Morning among others. Now based in Nashville, by-way-of Brooklyn, the trio - Zach Williams, Kanene Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist - has continued to evolve while staying grounded in their emotional core. Their latest album, Love Songs for Losers, marked a pivotal moment: their first self-produced project, recorded in Roy Orbison’s former home and featuring standout tracks like “Gold,” “Homesick,” and the chart-topping single “Honey.” As they begin to prepare for their next album, The Lone Bellow enters a bold new era - one that celebrates artistic growth, creative collaboration, and renewed purpose.

Photo Credit: Debbie Ewing

