The Kingdom Choir Set Holiday Tour Dates

Come and experience a phenomenal evening of love, hope and inspiration with world renowned singing sensations The Kingdom Choir. Join them on “A Kingdom Christmas”, a musical journey, with some beloved classics such as “Go Tell It On The Mountain” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” as well as a few new selections.

“It will be an event like no other, as we add our own unique style to some well-known classics with a few surprises.” - Karen Gibson MBE

Founded in 1994 by Karen Gibson MBE (“Britain’s Godmother of Gospel”), The Kingdom Choir have continued to win hearts since their unforgettable performance at the Royal Wedding in front of a global televised audience of 2 billion people.

The Kingdom Choir’s performances have remained in global demand with highlights including the British Summer Time with Barbara Streisand, the opening of a Major League Baseball Game, the Invictus Games, Prince Albert II of Monaco’s 2021 gala, The Coronation Prom at The Royal Albert Hall, a headline show at the Hollywood Bowl and many more. They have been sought out as collaborators by artists such as Gladys Knight, Gregory Porter, Emelie Sandé, and Madness, as well as for brand collaborations which have included Cartier, Ralph Lauren, Coca-Cola, Burberry, British Airways, and Marks & Spencer. Last year the group celebrated their 30th Anniversary with a sold-out show at Royal Festival Hall in London. Due to high demand, they went on to play an encore performance at London’s prestigious Barbican venue this past summer.

A KINGDOM CHRISTMAS:

November 15                    Palm Desert, CA @ McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts

November 16                    Los Angeles, CA @ Luckman Fine Arts Center (Cal State)

November 19                    Federal Way, WA @ Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center

November 21                    College Station, TX @ Rudder Auditorium

November 22                    San Antonio, TX @ Jo Long Theatre

November 24                    Lynchburg, VA@ Historic Theatre (Academy Center of the Arts)

November 26                    Saint Johnsbury, VT @ Lyndon Institute Auditorium

November 28                    Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

November 29                    Ottawa, ON @ Southam Hall, National Arts Centre

November 30                    Kingston, ON @ Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts

December 1                      Toronto, ON @ George Weston Recital Hall, Meridan Arts

December 3                      Norfolk, VA @ The Attucks Theatre

December 5                      Athens, GA @ Hodgson Concert Hall

December 7                      Palm Coast, FL @ Flagler Auditorium

December 8                      The Villages, FL @ The Sharon PAC

December 10                    Tallahassee, FL @ Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

December 12                    Utica, NY @ The Stanley Theatre

December 13                    Millersville, PA @ Clair Hall, Winter Center

December 14                    Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center for the Performing Arts

December 15                    Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

Photo credit: Andrew Whitton



