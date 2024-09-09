The Kingdom Choir Set Holiday Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come and experience a phenomenal evening of love, hope and inspiration with world renowned singing sensations The Kingdom Choir. Join them on “A Kingdom Christmas”, a musical journey, with some beloved classics such as “Go Tell It On The Mountain” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” as well as a few new selections.

“It will be an event like no other, as we add our own unique style to some well-known classics with a few surprises.” - Karen Gibson MBE

Founded in 1994 by Karen Gibson MBE (“Britain’s Godmother of Gospel”), The Kingdom Choir have continued to win hearts since their unforgettable performance at the Royal Wedding in front of a global televised audience of 2 billion people.

The Kingdom Choir’s performances have remained in global demand with highlights including the British Summer Time with Barbara Streisand, the opening of a Major League Baseball Game, the Invictus Games, Prince Albert II of Monaco’s 2021 gala, The Coronation Prom at The Royal Albert Hall, a headline show at the Hollywood Bowl and many more. They have been sought out as collaborators by artists such as Gladys Knight, Gregory Porter, Emelie Sandé, and Madness, as well as for brand collaborations which have included Cartier, Ralph Lauren, Coca-Cola, Burberry, British Airways, and Marks & Spencer. Last year the group celebrated their 30th Anniversary with a sold-out show at Royal Festival Hall in London. Due to high demand, they went on to play an encore performance at London’s prestigious Barbican venue this past summer.

A KINGDOM CHRISTMAS:

November 15 Palm Desert, CA @ McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts

November 16 Los Angeles, CA @ Luckman Fine Arts Center (Cal State)

November 19 Federal Way, WA @ Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center

November 21 College Station, TX @ Rudder Auditorium

November 22 San Antonio, TX @ Jo Long Theatre

November 24 Lynchburg, VA@ Historic Theatre (Academy Center of the Arts)

November 26 Saint Johnsbury, VT @ Lyndon Institute Auditorium

November 28 Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

November 29 Ottawa, ON @ Southam Hall, National Arts Centre

November 30 Kingston, ON @ Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts

December 1 Toronto, ON @ George Weston Recital Hall, Meridan Arts

December 3 Norfolk, VA @ The Attucks Theatre

December 5 Athens, GA @ Hodgson Concert Hall

December 7 Palm Coast, FL @ Flagler Auditorium

December 8 The Villages, FL @ The Sharon PAC

December 10 Tallahassee, FL @ Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

December 12 Utica, NY @ The Stanley Theatre

December 13 Millersville, PA @ Clair Hall, Winter Center

December 14 Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center for the Performing Arts

December 15 Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

Photo credit: Andrew Whitton

