The Killers Reveal Single 'Caution'

THE KILLERS are thrilled to share the details of their forthcoming, highly-anticipated sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, which is set for release on May 29, 2020 on Island Records. The album - produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen - was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, UT. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas, NV. Imploding The Mirage also features a brilliant array of collaborators, another first for the band who have typically kept guest spots on their albums to a minimum. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius.

The album's first single, "Caution", is all of Imploding The Mirage's excellence densely packed into three and a half minutes. Both refreshingly next level and reminiscent of the band's much-loved albums Sam's Town and Battle Born, it finds The Killers evoking the spirit of ambitious reinvention matched with the kind of anthemic chorus to which they've become synonymous. The track also features an iconic guitar solo courtesy of the legendary Lindsey Buckingham.

The Killers are also thrilled to announce additional dates around the globe -- playing some of the biggest venues in the world -- to their already sold-out UK and European tour this summer. When announced this past fall, the band's ten UK stadium concerts sold out immediately, moving over 350,000 tickets within hours. The UK leg will include two sold out nights at the 55,000 capacity London Emirates Stadium as well as a 50,000 capacity show in Manchester at Emirates Old Trafford. These sold out stadium shows come on the back of the band's triumphant 2019 Saturday night headline slot at the 150,000 capacity Glastonbury festival, where the band treated the rapturous crowd with surprise performances from The Smiths' Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys. Special guest Johnny Marr joins the band again this summer as opener for the U.S and Canadian shows.

Since the release of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, The Killers have sold 28 million albums, headlined stadiums and festivals around the world and won dozens of accolades globally. The band continues their reign as America's heartland heroes as they head into Imploding The Mirage. Following their 2017 Billboard #1 album, Wonderful Wonderful - a love letter of sorts, as Brandon Flowers crafted songs of encouragement to his wife during crippling bouts of depression - Imploding The Mirage is the light after the dark; the overcoming of sadness and moving into celebration. It's a record about eternal love, perseverance through hard times, and the strength gained from friendships and familial bonds whilst weathering a storm.

Indeed, Imploding The Mirage leaves the grit and glitter of Vegas behind for something more expansive and triumphant. (Literally. Flowers moved his family from the parched flats of Vegas, NV to the lush mountains of Utah before beginning work on the record.) It's an album that also pushed the band out of their musical comfort zone, exploring new terrain and referencing the albums in their collection that filled them with a sense of romance and camaraderie in their youth. Influences include Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel, as well as Killers' touchstones like Bruce Springsteen and New Order. Throughout it all, Flowers remains a wholly singular songwriter. A prolific artist with a steadfast understanding in how much solace a song can provide; he's a pensive craftsman in the studio and an exuberant rock star on the stage. These 2020 shows will give fans a chance to experience The Killers as they deliver the most relentlessly enjoyable rock show of the year.

All tickets for the U.S. and Canadian shows are on sale on Friday, March 20th at 10 am local time. Each ticket purchased online for the U.S. shows comes with a CD copy of Imploding The Mirage as well.

Tour dates (new dates in bold):

5/26/20 DONCASTER, UK @ KEEPMOAT STADIUM **

5/28/20 FALKIRK, SCOTLAND, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM ** SOLD OUT

5/30/20 MANCHESTER, UK @ EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD, UK ** SOLD OUT

6/1/20 NORWICH, UK @ CARROW ROAD STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

6/3/20 SOUTHAMPTON, UK @ ST MARY'S STADIUM, UK ** SOLD OUT

6/5/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^

6/6/20 LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^ SOLD OUT

6/9/20 BRISTOL, UK @ ASHTON GATE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

6/11/20 COVENTRY, UK @ RICOH STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

6/13/20 MIDDLESBROUGH, UK @ RIVERSIDE STADIUM ## SOLD OUT

6/16/20 DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

6/17/20 DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^ SOLD OUT

6/19/20 SCHEESSEL, GERMANY @ HURRICANE FESTIVAL

6/20/20 NEUHAUSEN, GERMANY @ SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL

6/21/20 WERCHTER, BELGIUM @ TW CLASSIC

6/23/20 ZAGREB, CROATIA @ INMUSIC FESTIVAL

6/27/20 STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN @ LOLLAPALOOZA (STOCKHOLM)

7/6/20 AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS @ ZIGGO DOME &&

7/7/20 BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE @ LA SEINE MUSICALE &&

7/9/20 MADRID, SPAIN @ MAD COOL FESTIVAL

7/10/20 BILBAO, SPAIN @ BILBAO BBK LIVE FESTIVAL

7/12/20 MILAN, ITALY @ MILANO SUMMER FESTIVAL

7/14/20 VIENNA, AUSTRIA @ STADTHALLE

7/16/20 OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC @ COLOURS OF OSTRAVA FESTIVAL

7/18/20 MOSCOW, RUSSIA @ PARK LIVE FESTIVAL

8/18/20 DENVER, CO @ PEPSI CENTER ++

8/19/20 SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA ++

8/21/20 VANCOUVER, BC @ ROGERS ARENA ++

8/22/20 GEORGE, WA @ GORGE AMPHITHEATRE ++

8/23/20 PORTLAND, OR @ MODA CENTER ++

8/25/20 SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ CHASE CENTER ++

8/26/20 SAN DIEGO, CA @ PECHANGA ARENA ++

8/28/20 LAS VEGAS, NV @ MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA ++

8/29/20 LOS ANGELES, CA @ BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM ++

8/30/20 PHOENIX, AZ @ GILA RIVER ARENA ++

9/10/20 HOUSTON, TX @ TOYOTA CENTER ++

9/11/20 FORT WORTH, TX @ DICKIES ARENA ++

9/12/20 AUSTIN, TX @ FRANK ERWIN CENTER ++

9/15/20 MIAMI, FL @ AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA ++

9/16/20 ORLANDO, FL @ AMWAY CENTER ++

9/18/20 ATLANTA, GA @ STATE FARM ARENA ++

9/19/20 NASHVILLE, TN @ BRIDGESTONE ARENA ++

9/20/20 ST. LOUIS, MO @ CHAIFETZ ARENA ++

9/22/20 ST. PAUL, MN @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER ++

9/23/20 CHICAGO, IL @ UNITED CENTER ++

9/25/20 TORONTO, ON @ SCOTIABANK ARENA ++

9/26/20 MONTREAL, QC @ BELL CENTRE ++

9/27/20 VERONA, NY @ TURNING STONE EVENT CENTER ++

9/29/20 PHILADELPHIA, PA @ WELLS FARGO CENTER ++

10/1/20 NEW YORK, NY @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

10/2/20 NEW YORK, NY @ MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ++

10/3/20 WASHINGTON, DC @ CAPITAL ONE ARENA ++

10/5/20 BOSTON, MA @ TD GARDEN ++

10/6/20 UNIVERSITY PARK, PA @ BRYCE JORDAN CENTER ++

10/8/20 PITTSBURGH, PA @ PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER ++

10/9/20 CLEVELAND, OH @ ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE ++

10/10/20 DETROIT, MI @ LITTLE CAESARS ARENA ++

11/11/20 BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA @ BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

11/14/20 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA @ QUDOS BANK ARENA

11/18/20 PERTH, AUSTRALIA @ RAC ARENA

11/21/20 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA @ AAMI PARK

11/29/20 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO @ FORO SOL

12/1/20 MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

12/2/20 MONTERREY, MEXICO @ ARENA MONTERREY

12/4/20 ZAPOPAN, MEXICO @ ESTADIO 3 DE MARZO

Support information: The Killers will be joined by the following special guests -- Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) in the UK; Johnny Marr (dates marked ++) in the U.S. and Canada; Orville Peck supports on select dates in Europe (marked with &&).

