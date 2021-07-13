The Joy Formidable Share 'Chimes' Official Video

The Joy Formidable is excited to present the official video for "Chimes" the latest single to be lifted from their album Into The Blue out August 20 (pre-order). The video which was directed by the band and features animation by Matt Thomas can be shared at YouTube.

The Joy Formidable's Ritzy Bryan had this to say on the new video:

We filmed the video in a beautiful, old barn in Southern Utah that shared a pen with the animals next door. 'I wonder if they enjoyed the show?!' When the sun started falling at dusk these beautiful patterns of light beamed through the cracks in the wood. Nature's lightshow at it's finest. There's a tiny homage to Snow White with the animated bird. It represents a real life moment that happened to me last year that felt symbolic of someone I'd lost; not just a visit from a little bird but a message that everything was going to be okay & to live life to the fullest.

"Chimes" follows up the album's acclaimed singles "Back To Nothing" and the album's title track. The songs caught the ears American Songwriter, Brooklyn Vegan, NME, NPR New Music Friday Playlisting, Under The Radar and received support at commercial and non-commercial radio including SiriusXM, NPR stations and BBC 2 in the UK.

The Joy Formidable have also announced a U.S. tour which will include performances on both coasts. The upcoming tour will include shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City and more. All shows are listed below and tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time.

Into The Blue will be available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl via Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe and Soundly Distro in the rest of the world. "Chimes" was written after The Joy Formidable's Ritzy Bryan went through a difficult breakup. The song was partly inspired by the sounds of her grandfather's windchimes which helped her let go of the past and focus on moving forward.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: The Joy Formidable