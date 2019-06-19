The Hold Steady Announces New Album

The Hold Steady are releasing their new album, Thrashing Thru The Passion, via Frenchkiss Records on Friday, August 16. The Hold Steady's seventh studio album is available now for pre-order. Fans can also receive access to exclusive album bundles, including such extras as limited edition clear vinyl, poster, lithograph and enamel pin set. All pre-orders will come with a free download of the new song, "Denver Haircut," which is also available now at all DSPs.

"'Denver Haircut' is a story about a guy who has chance meet up that takes him to a few different locations before leaving him alone and cashless in a strange hotel room," says the band's lead singer Craig Finn. "Steve Selvidge (guitarist) brought in the music to this song and everyone felt it immediately, it was really fun to play. The story unfolded quickly too. When recording, we remarked that it sounded like it could kick off an album...and so here we are."

Thrashing Thru The Passion collects five new songs recorded this year alongside five acclaimed ones released digitally between November 2017 and March 2019. The album was recorded at The Isokon in Woodstock, NY with producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. Additional performers include Stuart Bogie, Dave Nelson, Jordan McLean and Michael Leonhart on horns and Annie Nero on backup vocals.

"I've been saying for a few years now - since Franz came back- that this six piece lineup of The Hold Steady is the best band we've ever been," says Finn. "The new songs recorded by this version of the band are super exciting to us. It's been a very fun and creative period for The Hold Steady."

The Hold Steady will celebrate Thrashing Thru The Passion with "Constructive Summer 2019," a series of live show weekends across the United States. These weekends take place in Seattle, WA's The Crocodile (August 15-17), Chicago, IL's Thalia Hall and Empty Bottle (August 22-24), Nashville, TN's Basement East (September 5-7), Boston, MA's The Sinclair (September 12-15), and the fourth annual "Massive Nights" event at NY's Brooklyn Bowl (December 4-7). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.theholdsteady.net/#shows.

The Hold Steady is: Bobby Drake (drums), Craig Finn (vocals), Tad Kubler (guitar, vocals), Franz Nicolay (keyboards), Galen Polivka (bass), and Steve Selvidge (guitar, vocals).

THE HOLD STEADY LIVE SHOWS 2019

AUGUST

15-17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

23 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER

5-7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

12-15 - Boston, VA - The Sinclair

DECEMBER

4-7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl - (December 7 SOLD OUT)

Release Date: August 16, 2019





