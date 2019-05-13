The Hold Steady Announces Live Dates

The Hold Steady have announced "Constructive Summer 2019" weekend shows across the Unites States, including Seattle, WA's The Crocodile (August 15-17), Chicago, IL's Thalia Hall and Empty Bottle (August 22-24), Nashville, TN's Basement East (September 5-7) and Boston, MA's The Sinclair (September 12-15). They have also announced the fourth annual "Massive Nights" weekend at NY's Brooklyn Bowl (December 4-7). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.theholdsteady.net/#shows.

This week, The Hold Steady are playing a series of sold out shows, beginning Thursday, May 16 at Jersey City, NJ's intimate White Eagle Hall and Saturday May 18 at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom. In between, the band will also be joining Frank Turner at his sold out LOST EVENINGS III festival, at Boston, MA's House of Blues this Friday, May 17.

The Hold Steady is: Bobby Drake (drums), Craig Finn (vocals), Tad Kubler (guitar, vocals), Franz Nicolay (keyboards), Galen Polivka (bass), and Steve Selvidge (guitar, vocals).

THE HOLD STEADY LIVE SHOWS 2019

AUGUST

15-17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

23 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

SEPTEMBER

5-7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

12-15 - Boston, VA - The Sinclair

DECEMBER

4-7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

theholdsteady.net





