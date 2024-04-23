The Head And The Heart to Embark on Summer Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Head And The Heart have announced a headlining run of summer North American dates, beginning July 20 in West Des Moines, IA., and concluding August 20 in Moorehead, MN.

Included in the run are appearances at such festivals as Day In Day Out in the group’s Seattle homebase and Minnesota Yacht Club in Saint Paul, MN.

The Head And The Heart will be joined on select dates by Phosphorescent, Michigander, Madison Cunningham and Houndmouth. See the full itinerary below, with newly announced dates in bold. The summer activity will preview a fall arena tour opening for The Black Keys, which gets underway Sept. 17 in Tulsa, OK.

Tour Dates

6/30 Hartford, CT The Capitol Groove Festival *

7/12 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

7/14 Seattle, WA Day In Day Out Festival *

7/19 Saint Paul, MN Minnesota Yacht Club *

7/20 West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom &

7/21 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park &

7/24 La Fayette, NY Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards &

7/25 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park &

7/28 Albany, NY Palace Theatre &

7/29 Rochester, NY Kodak Center &

7/31 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheater &

8/1 Charleston, SC The Refinery &

8/2 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live &

8/3 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando &

8/6 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Co. &

8/7 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center &

8/8 Wichita, KS The Cotillion &

8/10 Bellevue, NE Outlandia *

8/12 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

8/13 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

8/15 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen ^

8/17 Bozeman, MT The ELM ^

8/18 Columbia Falls, MT Scout & Gather ^

8/20 Moorehead, MN Bluestem Amphitheatre ^

9/14 Templeton, CA Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival *

9/17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center %

9/18 Austin, TX Moody Center %

9/20 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond *

9/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center %

9/16 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center %

9/27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum %

9/28 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena %

9/29 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre %

10/10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena %

10/11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena %

10/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %

10/13 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena %

10/16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center %

10/18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena %

10/19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena %

10/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center %

10/24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena %

10/26 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse %

10/27 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center %

10/30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden %

11/2 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena %

11/7 Chicago, IL United Center %

11/9 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum %

11/12 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena %

With The Decemberists (!), Phosphorescent (&), Michigander (^), Madison Cunningham ($), Houndmouth (#) The Black Keys (%)

About The Head and the Heart

2023 was a triumphant year for The Head And The Heart, who sold out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver for the seventh time, co-headlined a tour with The Revivalists and Father John Misty and launched their own music festival, Down in the Valley, in Napa, CA. The event featured acoustic and full-band sets from The Head and the Heart plus some of today’s top folk and rock talent, including Dawes, Miya Folick and Faye Webster. The group was touring in support of their fifth studio album, Every Shade of Blue, which was released in 2022.

Initially self-released in 2011, The Head And The Heart’s self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including “Rivers and Roads,” “Down in the Valley” and “Lost In My Mind” (#1 at AAA) and is now certified Gold. 2013’s Let’s Be Still and 2016’s Signs of Light settled into Billboard’s Top 10 albums chart, with the latter hitting #1 on the Rock Album tally. The single “All We Ever Knew” became the band’s first #1 at on the Alternative chart and was also #1 at AAA for nine straight weeks. The band’s fourth full-length, Living Mirage, was released to critical praise in 2019. Its single “Missed Connection” also reached #1 at Alternative and AAA, while “Honeybee” became a streaming favorite.

The band have appeared in Cameron Crowe’s Roadies and their music has been featured in countless other commercials, films and TV shows, among them Corona and Silver Linings Playbook and more. The Head And The Heart have performed 15 times on national television, including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits and more.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez