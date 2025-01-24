The Head And The Heart Release New Song 'Time With My Sins'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







With their fall 2024 single “Arrow” enjoying a sixth week at #1 at AAA radio, The Head and The Heart are back with another new song, the highly personal “Time With My Sins.” Both tracks will be found on the acclaimed band’s new studio album for Verve Forecast, details for which will be announced in the coming weeks.

After five albums together, The Head and The Heart have journeyed their way through a lot of different terrain – a critically and commercially revered debut album and follow up on stalwart indie Sub Pop, followed by three albums with big hits on major label Warner Records. But after touring in support of 2022’s Every Shade of Blue tour, they started asking questions. Where have we been and what’s next? Taking their future into their own hands, the band decamped to Richmond, Va., and hit the reset button with a grip of ideas in tow. As they did in their early years, band members handled production duties themselves. Staying true to their own creative vision was paramount, and through a year of sessions in Richmond and Seattle, The Head and The Heart found their way forward by believing in their power as one. You can hear that unique sense of unity and equality both on “Arrow” and “Time With My Sins,” a song vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Russell began writing while personally struggling.

“I started this song when I was deep into a whole mess of distractions and, quite frankly I wasn’t able to finish it,” he says. “Fortunately, [group member] Matty [Gervais] had always been a supporter of what I had started out with and asked if he could take a crack at it. Lucky for all of us, he did just that, and what he came back with took me by surprise. The way he interpreted the song and brought it forward is just a great example of why I love being in this band. ‘Time With My Sins’ is about vulnerability and hard truths that can feel scary to put out in the open like this, but I’m happy we did.”

Russell previously said the decision to return to self-producing was “a 180 in terms of where we were headed. We really wanted to make our next music our own way, and it was a lot of fun to have all of us in a room together again. When we’d have downtime over the past two years, we’d all fly into either Richmond or Seattle and work in a specific studio in each place. We worked with engineers from our past. All these things went into being able to reimagine how we wanted to approach making music

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

