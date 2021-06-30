The Happy Fits Complete Full Album Video Project

The Happy Fits have released the video for the title track of their sophomore record, What Could Be Better - PRESS HERE to watch. The new video tells the next chapter of the band's previous visual for "Get a Job" which saw the band - Calvin Langman, Ross Monteith, and Luke Davis - enter Calvin in an area pickleball tournament and ultimately win a one-million-dollar prize. In this episode Ross and Luke revisit the tournament using a time machine they create and put things right by sabotaging the championship match after Calvin's new wealth goes to his head.

This is the 10th and final video of the What Could Be Better video series, a project which saw The Happy Fits release a video for each track on the album, garnering over 1.4 million views.

Shortly after the release of their album What Could Be Better in 2020, The Happy Fits found themselves at a crossroads with their national tour canceled. Instead of accepting defeat, they returned to New Jersey and built a "command center" in their basement, creating an ambitious plan of attack with ten homebrewed videos. The success of these videos mirrors the band's growth over the past year including their first Billboard charting with focus track, "Hold Me Down," landing at #30 on the Alternative Airwaves chart and their monthly listeners jumping to over 775,000 on Spotify as they approach 50 million global streams.

Built on the desire to connect with a world that's sometimes distant, What Could Be Better is a mission statement that's meant to be shared, channeling youthful malaise into songs like "The Garden," "Sailing," "Two of Many," and "Hold Me Down" that demand to be sung as a celebration of our collective ability to overcoming the obstacles, barriers and hurdles we all maneuver in our effort to level up morally and emotionally.

Alternative Press, DuJour, PopMatters, Atwood Magazine and others have all signed on to champion the band's unique, guitar-and-cello rock, with NPR asking "What Could Be Better? I honestly don't know." Their vividly-written songs emphasize growing pains and life-changing realizations, which has helped The Happy Fits cultivate an eager and engaged fanbase who have propelled consumption rates through the roof.

In addition to their music, the band regularly connect with their fans through their Twitch channel or YouTube Gaming channel, where they explore the worlds of Minecraft, Among Us, Stardew Valley and Call of Duty (which they recently played with Ryan Key of Yellowcard). You can catch their weekly live series by adding their linktr.ee to your bookmarks.

Tickets for the What Could Be Better tour are on sale now on The Happy Fits website.

The Happy Fits What Could Be Better Tour Dates:

Sept. 19 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Oct. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

Oct. 25 - State College, PA @ Stage West *

Oct. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall & Café *

Oct. 28 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

Oct. 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome *

Oct. 30 - Lakewood, OH @ MaHall's *

Nov. 02 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

Nov. 03 - New Haven, CT @ The Space ^

Nov. 04 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 06 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East - Downstairs ^

Nov. 07 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 09 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 10 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch ^

Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

Nov. 12 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 15 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk ^

Nov. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ^

Nov. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar ^

Nov. 19 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^

Nov. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

Nov. 22 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Showroom ^

Nov. 23 - Portland, OR @ Holocene ^

Nov. 26 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone ^

Nov. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge (SOLD OUT) ^

Nov. 30 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room ^

Dec. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

Dec. 03 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

Dec. 04 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^

Dec. 05 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

Dec. 07 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar ^

Dec. 08 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables ^

Dec. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar ^

Dec. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft ^

Dec. 12 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt ^

Dec. 14 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 ^

Dec. 15 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd (SOLD OUT) ^

* phoneboy and MAGS will support

^ snarls and MAGS will support

Photo Credit: Rahil Ahsruff