The Funeral Portrait Confirmed For 'Ice Nine Kills: Hell of A Summer' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT, currently touring with Ice Nine Kills, will now be a part of their “ICE NINE KILLS: HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR” along with Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and Mest. THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT will jump on the new trek starting September 2. The Live Nation-produced tour will bring the bands to arenas and amphitheaters across the country and is set to launch August 10 in Waukee, IA.

Tickets are available now via Ice Nine Kills’ artist presale on their 'Psychos Only’ app. Additional presales—including Citi, Live Nation, Spotify, Knotfest, and more—will run throughout the week. The general on-sale begins Friday, May 23 at 10am local time on Ice Nine Kills’ website.

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT continue to make serious waves. The emo rock revivalists achieved the #1 spot last November on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase’s Active Rock radio charts with their smash single “Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)” and they’re again enjoying Top Five success on the same charts with “Holy Water” featuring guest vocals by Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, which currently sits at #3 both on Mediabase’s Active Rock radio chart and Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart.

The deluxe edition release of THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT critically acclaimed second album GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY is due out June 13 via Better Noise Music. Pre-orders for the digital, CD and vinyl copies of the deluxe edition of GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY are available here.

The digital deluxe collection will include 24 songs, including “Holy Water” feat. Ivan Moody, songs from the CASSANOVA EP and the FROM BEYOND THE ABYSS EP, as well as the recently released versions of “Holy Water” feat. Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, “Hearse for Two” feat. Lilith Czar and three brand new songs: “Skinny Lies,” “Evergreen,” and “Lost Boy.” The vinyl and CD two-disc deluxe packages feature 21 tracks, one of which is exclusive to the physical formats (“Friends Like These”).

GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY, released September 13, 2024 via Better Noise Music, consists of 14 tracks of theatrical, dramatic, unapologetic, full-throated flair with guest appearances from Bert McCracken of The Used, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria, and Amanda Lyberg of Eva Under Fire. Get a copy of GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY on CD or digital download now HERE.

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT TOUR DATES

With Ice Nine Kills:

Tue 5/20 Grand Rapids, MI GLC at 20 Monroe

Sat 5/24 Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theatre

Thu 5/29 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

** Fri 5/30 Dallas, TX RBC Deep Ellum

** Sat 5/31 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

Sun 6/1 Houston, TX House of Blues

Wed 6/4 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

** Fri 6/6 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

** Sat 6/7 Destin, FL Club LA

Sun 6/8 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore (New Orleans)

** Tue 6/10 Birmingham, AL Saturn

Wed 6/11 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

** Headlining with The Word Alive and Melrose Avenue

Festivals:

Thu 7/17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum (WHQG Radio Show)

Fri 7/18 Grand Rapids, MI Upheaval Festival

Sat 7/19 Cadott, WI Rock Fest

Sat 7/26 Long Beach, CA Warped Tour

Sun 7/27 Long Beach, CA Warped Tour

“ICE NINE KILLS: HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR”:

Sun 8/10 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall

Tue 8/12 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Thu 8/14 Tempe, AZ Mullett Arena

Sat 8/16 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Sun 8/17 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Mon 8/18 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Wed 8/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

Thu 8/21 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Fri 8/22 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

Sun 8/24 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wed 8/27 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Thu 8/28 Youngstown, OH The Covelli Centre

Fri 8/29 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun 8/31 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

Tue 9/2 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wed 9/3 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome

Fri 9/5 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

Sat 9/6 Fort Lauderdale, FL War Memorial Auditorium

Sat 9/13 Worcester, MA DCU Center (Silver Scream Con)*

* Not Live Nation show

Sat 9/20 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life (FESTIVAL)

With The Rasmus:

11/11 Hamburg, Markthalle (DE)

11/12 Berlin, Metropol (DE)

11/13 Warsaw, Stodola (PL)

11/14 Brno, Sono Centrum (CZ)

11/15 Budapest, Barba Negra (HU)

11/16 Vienna, Simm City (AT)

11/17 Munich, Technikum (DE)

11/18 Milan, Alcatraz (IT)

11/20 Zurich, Komplex 457 (CH)

11/21 Karlsruhe, Substage (DE)

11/22 Saarbrucken, Garage (DE)

11/23 Frankfurt, Batschkapp (DE)

11/25 Cologne, Live Music Hall (DE)

11/26 Utrecht, Tivoli (NL)

11/27 Antwerp, Trix (BE)

11/28 Paris, La Cigale (FR)

11/30 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers (GB)

12/1 Manchester, O2 Ritz (GB)

12/2 Cardiff, Great Hall (GB)

12/4 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (GB)

12/5 Southampton, 1865 (GB)

12/6 Nottingham, Rock City (GB)

Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!