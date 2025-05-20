The Funeral Portrait Confirmed For 'Ice Nine Kills: Hell of A Summer' Tour

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT will join the new trek starting September 2.
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT, currently touring with Ice Nine Kills, will now be a part of their “ICE NINE KILLS: HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR” along with Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and Mest. THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT will jump on the new trek starting September 2. The Live Nation-produced tour will bring the bands to arenas and amphitheaters across the country and is set to launch August 10 in Waukee, IA.
Tickets are available now via Ice Nine Kills’ artist presale on their 'Psychos Only’ app. Additional presales—including Citi, Live Nation, Spotify, Knotfest, and more—will run throughout the week. The general on-sale begins Friday, May 23 at 10am local time on Ice Nine Kills’ website.
THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT continue to make serious waves. The emo rock revivalists achieved the #1 spot last November on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase’s Active Rock radio charts with their smash single “Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)” and they’re again enjoying Top Five success on the same charts with “Holy Water” featuring guest vocals by Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, which currently sits at #3 both on Mediabase’s Active Rock radio chart and Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart.
The deluxe edition release of THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT critically acclaimed second album GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY is due out June 13 via Better Noise Music. Pre-orders for the digital, CD and vinyl copies of the deluxe edition of GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY are available here.
The digital deluxe collection will include 24 songs, including “Holy Water” feat. Ivan Moody, songs from the CASSANOVA EP and the FROM BEYOND THE ABYSS EP, as well as the recently released versions of “Holy Water” feat. Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, “Hearse for Two” feat. Lilith Czar and three brand new songs: “Skinny Lies,” “Evergreen,” and “Lost Boy.” The vinyl and CD two-disc deluxe packages feature 21 tracks, one of which is exclusive to the physical formats (“Friends Like These”).
GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY, released September 13, 2024 via Better Noise Music, consists of 14 tracks of theatrical, dramatic, unapologetic, full-throated flair with guest appearances from Bert McCracken of The Used, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria, and Amanda Lyberg of Eva Under Fire. Get a copy of GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY on CD or digital download now HERE.
Tue 5/20 Grand Rapids, MI GLC at 20 Monroe
Sat 5/24 Montclair, NJ Wellmont Theatre
Thu 5/29 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
** Fri 5/30 Dallas, TX RBC Deep Ellum
** Sat 5/31 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live
Sun 6/1 Houston, TX House of Blues
Wed 6/4 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
** Fri 6/6 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
** Sat 6/7 Destin, FL Club LA
Sun 6/8 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore (New Orleans)
** Tue 6/10 Birmingham, AL Saturn
Wed 6/11 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues
** Headlining with The Word Alive and Melrose Avenue
Thu 7/17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum (WHQG Radio Show)
Fri 7/18 Grand Rapids, MI Upheaval Festival
Sat 7/19 Cadott, WI Rock Fest
Sat 7/26 Long Beach, CA Warped Tour
Sun 7/27 Long Beach, CA Warped Tour
Sun 8/10 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall
Tue 8/12 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Thu 8/14 Tempe, AZ Mullett Arena
Sat 8/16 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
Sun 8/17 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Mon 8/18 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Wed 8/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center
Thu 8/21 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Fri 8/22 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center
Sun 8/24 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed 8/27 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Thu 8/28 Youngstown, OH The Covelli Centre
Fri 8/29 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sun 8/31 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center
Tue 9/2 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Wed 9/3 Virginia Beach, VA The Dome
Fri 9/5 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
Sat 9/6 Fort Lauderdale, FL War Memorial Auditorium
Sat 9/13 Worcester, MA DCU Center (Silver Scream Con)*
* Not Live Nation show
Sat 9/20 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life (FESTIVAL)
11/11 Hamburg, Markthalle (DE)
11/12 Berlin, Metropol (DE)
11/13 Warsaw, Stodola (PL)
11/14 Brno, Sono Centrum (CZ)
11/15 Budapest, Barba Negra (HU)
11/16 Vienna, Simm City (AT)
11/17 Munich, Technikum (DE)
11/18 Milan, Alcatraz (IT)
11/20 Zurich, Komplex 457 (CH)
11/21 Karlsruhe, Substage (DE)
11/22 Saarbrucken, Garage (DE)
11/23 Frankfurt, Batschkapp (DE)
11/25 Cologne, Live Music Hall (DE)
11/26 Utrecht, Tivoli (NL)
11/27 Antwerp, Trix (BE)
11/28 Paris, La Cigale (FR)
11/30 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers (GB)
12/1 Manchester, O2 Ritz (GB)
12/2 Cardiff, Great Hall (GB)
12/4 London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (GB)
12/5 Southampton, 1865 (GB)
12/6 Nottingham, Rock City (GB)
Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer
