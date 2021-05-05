The Foxies Premiere 'Screws' Video

Nashville glitter-punk trio, The Foxies, released the music video for their new single "Screws," today. Watch + share the video via YouTube.



"Screws" reflects the times: fast, aggressive, unstable, and just plain weird. With plenty of solo time in 2020, the Nashville-based trio of misfits have come to a unilateral realization - there is no such thing as normal.



Discussing the single, frontwoman and band founder Julia Lauren stated, "The way I see it, is social media, and all the other things in our world try to pigeonhole us and tell us what is right and what is wrong or, what is normal and what is not, what is cool and what is not. But in reality, there's no such thing as normal and there's no such thing as cool. We're just people and we should accept the fact that everyone is made a little bit differently and that makes us each abs-a-fing-loutely unique."



The Foxies are simply not slowing down anytime soon. "Screws" is their second single of 2021 following their 'viral sensation' "Timothée Chalamet" which was released in February after a demo that leaked on TikTok enthralled new fans.



The Foxies brought their fans on a journey through the making of "Timothée Chalamet." The band shared a series of videos of their recording sessions via TikTok and livestreams, fans voted on the single artwork, and the music video features fan-made TikTok videos. "Screws" is a continuation of this harmonious relationship; it's a song written specifically for the fans who come out to Foxies shows and have found their own crew of misfits who may always have a screw or two loose.

Listen here: