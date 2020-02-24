The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Hallways Podcast Announces Winter/Spring 2020

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), announces its Winter/Spring 2020 schedule of Hallways -- the Hall's official podcast -- airing weekly beginning in February. The series includes in depth, personal interviews with Folk, Americana, and Roots artists like Patty Griffin, Ani DiFranco, Tom Rush, Keb' Mo', Milk Carton Kids and The Mammals.

The podcast launched on January 3rd and featured FARHOF's founder, Joe Spaulding, prior to moving to its weekly episode format on February 7th. Several upcoming episodes -- including Ani DiFranco and Aengus Finnan -- were recorded at the Folk Alliance International conference, which took place in New Orleans in January. Additionally Tom Rush, Mark Erelli, Hayley Sebella, Raye Zaragosa, Laura Cortese, David Amram and Diana Jones all recorded live, solo performances during their interviews with the Hallways team.



"Our mission at FARHOF is to preserve and celebrate the history of Folk, Americana and Roots music," said Joe Spaulding. "Hallways allows the legacy and history of folk, Americana, roots music to be heard from all artists past and future directly in their own words."



The Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame is housed in the Wang Theatre and is an initiative of the Boch Center in Boston. FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, multimedia, lectures and concerts. As much as any city in the country, Boston has been the musical birthplace for the styles and artists we celebrate, making it a fitting home.



Hallways is a production of Above The Basement - Boston Music and Conversation, hosts Chuck Clough and Ronnie Hirschberg bring the stories and inspiration behind this great American music to life through conversation and live performance.



"Our team at Above The Basement could not be more proud to host and produce Hallways," said host Chuck Clough. "As the storytelling and podcast partner of FARHOF, we're looking forward to bringing this important American music to listeners, and highlighting the stories and songcraft that keep its spirit alive today."

Hallways 2020 Winter/Spring Episode Schedule



JOE SPAULDING 1/3/20

PATTY GRIFFIN 2/7/20

CHUCK MCDERMOTT 2/14/20

AENGUS FINNAN 2/21/20

TOM RUSH* 2/28/20

ANI DIFRANCO 3/6/20

KEB' MO' 3/13/20

MILK CARTON KIDS 3/20/20

THE MAMMALS 3/27/20

DAVID AMRAM 4/3/20

THE ACCIDENTALS 4/10/20

LAURA CORTESE* 4/17/20

RAYE ZARAGOSA* 4/24/20

MARK ERELLI* 5/1/20

HAYLEY SEBELLA* 5/8/20

ROSE COUSINS 5/15/20

DIANA JONES* 5/22/20

PASSIM 60! 5/29/20



*Includes LIVE solo performance





