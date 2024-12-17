The Driver Era Unveil Fiery New Single 'Touch'

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Powerhouse alt-pop duo THE DRIVER ERA, consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, have released their new single, “Touch,” out everywhere now. Next month, the band will embark on their global “THE DRIVER ERA: The Obsession Tour” run, kicking off in Auckland on January 18th. 

“Touch” is THE DRIVER ERA’s explosive finale to 2024, wrapping up an already epic year with an unforgettable punch. Kicking off with a dark, ambient bass that serves as a moody backdrop for Ross’ playful vocals, the track grows in intensity during the bridge with layered guitars as Ross suggests, “There’s no time to waste.” 

“Touch” follows “Don't Walk Away,” the band’s October release, a bouncy track about a whirlwind romance, as well as September’s hook-laden earworm “You Keep Me Up At Night” and February single “Get Off My Phone,” a modern-day breakup anthem that had the duo stepping into a more alternative-driven sound. In August, THE DRIVER ERA premiered their first ever concert film, live at the greek, on Veeps, further immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. With over 500 million global streams to date, 75 million YouTube views, and 33 million combined social followers, THE DRIVER ERA have solidified themselves as a driving force in the alt-pop space.

2024 also marked an impressive touring year for THE DRIVER ERA, seeing them embark on a headlining North American run, followed by performances at Lollapalooza festivals in South America and an epic performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. In October, they concluded an expansive European tour, bringing their electrifying performances across the continent. 

The duo are set to ignite stages worldwide in 2025 with their highly anticipated The Driver Era: Obsession Tour. Produced by Live Nation, their massive 40+ city tour in North America launches on March 7 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and will journey through major cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland and more before a final stop in Los Angeles, CA, at the Hollywood Palladium on July 18. Tickets can be found HERE

THE DRIVER ERA live dates

Jan 18 – Auckland, NZ – Town Hall  

January 21 – Brisbane, AUS – Fortitude Music Hall  

January 24 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion  

January 25 – Melbourne, AUS – Festival Hall  

January 27 – Adelaide, AUS – Hindley St Music Hall  

March 7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium  

March 8 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center  

March 10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company  

March 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy  

March 13 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center  

March 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom  

March 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center  

March 19 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall  

March 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater  

March 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall  

March 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium  

March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center  

March 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert Hall  

April 5 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pal Norte

April 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio Obras Sanitarias  

April 27 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolicán  

April 30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Sacadura 154  

May 02 – São Paulo, BR – Tokio Marine Hall  

May 30 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion  

May 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory  

June 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill  

June 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park  

June 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum  

June 6 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater  

June 7 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena  

June 9 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park  

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark  

June 13 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage  

June 14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion  

June 16 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion  

June 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Venue TBA  

June 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater  

June 21 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery  

June 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre  

June 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater  

June 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park  

June 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre  

July 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory  

July 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre  

July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl  

July 9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater  

July 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre  

July 12 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds  

July 15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre  

July 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park  

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium 

About THE DRIVER ERA

The band, which consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, aren’t new to the industry by any means. Since their debut single ‘Preacher Man’ in 2018, they have amassed over 500 million global streams to date, 75 million YouTube views, and 33 million combined. With their signature sound and larger-than-life live show, THE DRIVER ERA has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER, MTV, and many others. Their studio albums are only one half of what makes THE DRIVER ERA special. From their beginnings as members of the band R5, the duo are veterans when it comes to touring. Known for creating a live show that doubles as a party, the band has sold out shows across the globe — reaching everywhere from Asia to the U.S. to Europe and South America (and everywhere else in between). In addition to being a dynamic and talented musician, Ross is also an acclaimed actor, starring in Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer’ and more. He was recently featured in the viral music video for Troye Sivan’s, “One Of Your Girls.”

