The Driver Era Unveil Fiery New Single 'Touch'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Powerhouse alt-pop duo THE DRIVER ERA, consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, have released their new single, “Touch,” out everywhere now. Next month, the band will embark on their global “THE DRIVER ERA: The Obsession Tour” run, kicking off in Auckland on January 18th.

“Touch” is THE DRIVER ERA’s explosive finale to 2024, wrapping up an already epic year with an unforgettable punch. Kicking off with a dark, ambient bass that serves as a moody backdrop for Ross’ playful vocals, the track grows in intensity during the bridge with layered guitars as Ross suggests, “There’s no time to waste.”

“Touch” follows “Don't Walk Away,” the band’s October release, a bouncy track about a whirlwind romance, as well as September’s hook-laden earworm “You Keep Me Up At Night” and February single “Get Off My Phone,” a modern-day breakup anthem that had the duo stepping into a more alternative-driven sound. In August, THE DRIVER ERA premiered their first ever concert film, live at the greek, on Veeps, further immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. With over 500 million global streams to date, 75 million YouTube views, and 33 million combined social followers, THE DRIVER ERA have solidified themselves as a driving force in the alt-pop space.

2024 also marked an impressive touring year for THE DRIVER ERA, seeing them embark on a headlining North American run, followed by performances at Lollapalooza festivals in South America and an epic performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. In October, they concluded an expansive European tour, bringing their electrifying performances across the continent.

The duo are set to ignite stages worldwide in 2025 with their highly anticipated The Driver Era: Obsession Tour. Produced by Live Nation, their massive 40+ city tour in North America launches on March 7 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and will journey through major cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland and more before a final stop in Los Angeles, CA, at the Hollywood Palladium on July 18. Tickets can be found HERE.

THE DRIVER ERA live dates

Jan 18 – Auckland, NZ – Town Hall

January 21 – Brisbane, AUS – Fortitude Music Hall

January 24 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion

January 25 – Melbourne, AUS – Festival Hall

January 27 – Adelaide, AUS – Hindley St Music Hall

March 7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

March 8 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

March 10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

March 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

March 13 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center

March 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 19 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

March 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

March 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

March 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

April 5 - Monterrey, MX - Tecate Pal Norte

April 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio Obras Sanitarias

April 27 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolicán

April 30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Sacadura 154

May 02 – São Paulo, BR – Tokio Marine Hall

May 30 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

May 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

June 2 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

June 6 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

June 7 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 9 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

June 13 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

June 16 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

June 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Venue TBA

June 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

June 21 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

June 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

June 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

June 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

July 1 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

July 9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

July 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 12 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

July 15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

About THE DRIVER ERA

The band, which consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, aren’t new to the industry by any means. Since their debut single ‘Preacher Man’ in 2018, they have amassed over 500 million global streams to date, 75 million YouTube views, and 33 million combined. With their signature sound and larger-than-life live show, THE DRIVER ERA has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER, MTV, and many others. Their studio albums are only one half of what makes THE DRIVER ERA special. From their beginnings as members of the band R5, the duo are veterans when it comes to touring. Known for creating a live show that doubles as a party, the band has sold out shows across the globe — reaching everywhere from Asia to the U.S. to Europe and South America (and everywhere else in between). In addition to being a dynamic and talented musician, Ross is also an acclaimed actor, starring in Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer’ and more. He was recently featured in the viral music video for Troye Sivan’s, “One Of Your Girls.”

Photo credit: @gracet0m

Comments