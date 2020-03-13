The Desert City Ramblers Postpone Radio Tour

In light of current health concerns, and out of an abundance of caution regarding public travel, The Desert City Ramblers and Crane Kick Records have decided to take the band's radio promo tour in a new and unique direction. The Ramblers and their management team have started taking steps to "visit" programmers via a virtual radio tour. This virtual tour will replace the original promotion tour, which was set to launch later this month.

"The last thing we want to do is put anyone at risk, so we're going to try something a bit different to introduce ourselves to the folks we hope to be in business with for many years to come," says lead singer Brian McComas. "We look forward to getting out and meeting everyone in person as soon as we possibly can."

In addition to McComas, The Desert City Ramblers arsenal includes Scotty Bratcher and Bart Walker blazing on guitars, Andy Smith on keys, bassist Kieran Cronley and drummer Matt Salvo. The band was formed by one player knowing another, who knew another - the same way old West gangs came together back in the gunslinging days.

The Desert City Ramblers' guitar-driven sound is evident out of the box on "Hillbilly Rollin' Stone" with a sound that combines a gritty Southern rock edge and blistering musicianship with the kind of compelling storytelling that is the foundation of old school country music. Each song on their upcoming debut album brings an honest and relatable perspective, and listeners are sure to get an authentic experience when the unique chemistry of the band takes the stage.





