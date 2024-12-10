The Darkness Release Brand New Single 'I Hate Myself'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its premiere with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, The Darkness have released their explosive new single ‘I Hate Myself’. It’s the second track to be taken from their forthcoming eighth studio album Dreams On Toast which is out on March 28th via Cooking Vinyl.

The punk rock glam stomp of ‘I Hate Myself’ features Justin Hawkins in self-deprecating mode, as he chronicles the breakdown of a relationship while pointing the finger squarely at himself. Falsetto soars, riffs swagger, choruses trumpet and solos ignite as though you’ve walked into an end-of-year party where Status Quo, Slade, Cheap Trick and Motorhead have all come on the jukebox… at the same time! It’s quite simply magnificent.

Regarding the single Justin Hawkins says, “At last, a joyous, raucous celebration of self-loathing. I think without regrets we stand to learn less from our experiences – to deny them and compartmentalise them is to deny ourselves an opportunity to grow. So, it's time for us to sing this uplifting ode to remorse in the hope that we don't make the same mistakes again and history does not repeat itself.”

Fans will be treated to an exclusive live performance of ‘I Hate Myself’ today during the first two of six sold out Rough Trade in-stores happening this week in London, Nottingham and Liverpool. The Darkness will perform songs from the forthcoming Dreams On Toast live for the very first time including the recent poptacular single ‘The Longest Kiss’.

Following their short run of up-close-and-personal Rough Trade shows, The Darkness will hit the road again in March on a much larger scale. The Dreams On Toast UK headline tour will see them play 18 shows across the country finishing at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on March 29th.

Support comes from Northern Irish indie-rock heroes Ash, who first supported The Darkness on their legendary ‘Permission To Land Tour’ over 20 years ago. Tickets are on sale now here.

THE DARKNESS HEADLINE TOUR DATES

2024

10/12 – London, Rough Trade East (matinee & evening performance)

11/12 – Nottingham, Rough Trade (matinee & evening performance)

12/12 – Liverpool, Rough Trade (matinee & evening performance)



2025

06/03 - Ipswich, Regent’s Theatre (SOLD OUT)

07/03 - Ipswich, Regent’s Theatre (SOLD OUT)

08/03 - Oxford, New Theatre (SOLD OUT)

09/03 - Swansea, Arena

11/03 - Guildford, G Live (SOLD OUT)

12/03 - Hull, Connexin Arena

14/03 - Liverpool, Guild Of Students

15/03 - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

17/03 - York, Barbican (SOLD OUT)

18/03 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

20/03 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

21/03 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

22/03 - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

24/03 - Bristol, Beacon Theatre (SOLD OUT)

25/03 - Portsmouth, Guildhall (SOLD OUT)

27/03 - Leicester, De Montford Hall

28/03 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange (SOLD OUT)

29/03 - London, OVO Arena Wembley

Photo credit: Simon Emmett

Comments