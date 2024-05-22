The Dangerous Summer Share New Single 'Pacific Ocean'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dangerous Summer have released their new single “Pacific Ocean” via Rude Records. The new track begs to be listened to at full volume with the windows down – at its core, the song is “about freedom and living in the moment” according to frontman AJ Perdomo, “a love song at heart, and an ode to California.” The single is paired with a new music video that embodies the effervescent aura of the track, shot by the band themselves in Richmond, VA.

AJ continues, "I mention a story in the song, about my good friend Dan Geraghty almost getting shot by someone outside of a bar in LA. I want to express the emotion of being human and leveling with the world – there's a number of words it takes to get to the center of it all. We shot the music video ourselves. It has been insanely rewarding to dive headfirst into our visuals, it allows us to really capture a new dimension to the music.

The Dangerous Summer recently announced their newest album Gravity, set to be released on June 21 via Rude Records. The album features “Pacific Ocean,” “What’s An Hour Really Worth”, and title track “Gravity” alongside nine new era-defining tracks sure to please longtime fans of the band and new listeners alike.

Next month, The Dangerous Summer will be embarking on the Coming Back To Earth Tour with special guests Bad Luck and Rosecolordworld, and more. The tour will be kicking off in Richmond, VA, and visiting cities like Orlando, Austin, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up in Brooklyn, New York.

The Dangerous Summer signed their first record deal as high school seniors and quickly established themselves among the alt-rock world’s elite. Passionate delivery, confessional authenticity, and deeply resonant musical storytelling define their sound. The band writes hooks that serve as soundtracks for important life moments for a diverse group of listeners spread across the globe.

The audience is more family than a fanbase. The community feeling is apparent at every gig, from Slam Dunk to Riot Fest, from touring with State Champs to headlining shows. Reach for the Sun is the record that “shot them into the pop-punk pantheon” (Kerrang!). Powered by unshakeable, enduring alt-rock anthems, the Ellicott City, Maryland band’s debut album made them heroes of the Warped Tour world, all while they carved their own unique path. 2011’s War Paint was a sophomore-slump-smashing follow-up. Grantland likened the “tall and wide” riffs of 2013’s Golden Record to The Hold Steady and U2. (“Catholic Girls” even earned The Danger Summer praise from the famously discerning Pitchfork.) Alternative Press saluted The Dangerous Summer as a group that stayed true to their sound, praising the songs on their 2018 self-titled comeback album as equal parts charismatic and addictive. 2019’s Mother Nature conjured an emotional storm, with an uplifting bent. Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie appeared on the 2020 EP, All That Is Left Of The Blue Sky.

Produced by Will Beasley (Turnstile, Asking Alexandria), 2022’s Coming Home ushered in a new era for TDS. The Dangerous Summer never sacrificed their unique, diverse sonic identity, one that appeals to fans of everything from Kings Of Leon and Coldplay to Jimmy Eat World and Bright Eyes. Coming Home is a triumphant summary of what The Dangerous Summer is all about, past, present, and future.

The Dangerous Summer is AJ Perdomo (vocals/bass), Josh Withenshaw (guitar), and Christian Zawacki (drums).

Coming Back To Earth Tour Dates

June 21 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

June 22 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

June 23 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

June 25 – Jacksonville, FL – The Underbelly

June 26 – Orlando, FL – The Social

June 28 – Austin, TX – The Parish

June 29 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada (Outdoor Stage)

July 2 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

July 3 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

July 5 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

July 6 – Las Vegas, NV – The Usual Place

July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

July 9 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

July 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

July 12 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

July 13 – Detroit, MI – Lager House

July 15 – Toronto, ON – Velvet

July 16 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

July 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

July 19 – Lowell, MA – Taffeta

July 20 – Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

July 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Sultan Room

