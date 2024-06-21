The Dangerous Summer Share New Album 'Gravity'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dangerous Summer have released their new album Gravity via Rude Records. Featuring previously released singles “Pacific Ocean,” “What’s An Hour Really Worth”, and title track “Gravity” alongside nine brand new era-defining tracks, Gravity is sure to please longtime fans of the band and new listeners alike.

“Gravity is our 7th fun length record, and it is kind of surreal when you get to this stage of your career, there is a moment of reflection,” says vocalist AJ Perdomo. “I say to myself, “I am still here, doing what I love, creating with my entire being day and night”. It has now been 17 years since I first signed to Hopeless Records while in my senior year of high school. I have seen the world. I have also felt the heavy weight of loss, and sometimes have put my unwavering hope into this unforgiving abstract art form.”

Alongside the album, The Dangerous Summer have unveiled a new music video for the track “Where Did All The Time Go?”. With heartfelt lyrics and a raw, emotive melody, the song captures the universal desire to hit pause and savor the fleeting moments. A captivating video montage showcases the band's journey and live performances throughout the years, pairing perfectly with the heartfelt track that encourages listeners to cherish the present while grappling with the inevitable passage of time.

Gravity Tracklist

1. I Feel More Like Myself When I'm Losing It

2. Pacific Ocean

3. Gravity

4. You'll See It All Coming

5. What's An Hour Really Worth

6. Turning Love Into War

7. Where Did All The Time Go?

8. With My Pen

9. Wild One

10. Clouds In My Eyes

11. Dream

12. Into The Stratosphere

Tonight, The Dangerous Summer will be embarking on the Coming Back To Earth Tour with special guests Bad Luck and Rosecolordworld, kicking off in Richmond, VA. The tour will be making stops in cities across the United States like Orlando, Austin, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up in Brooklyn, New York. All tickets are on sale now HERE.

The Dangerous Summer signed their first record deal as high school seniors and quickly established themselves among the alt-rock world’s elite. Passionate delivery, confessional authenticity, and deeply resonant musical storytelling define their sound. The band writes hooks that serve as soundtracks for important life moments for a diverse group of listeners spread across the globe.

The audience is more family than a fanbase. The community feeling is apparent at every gig, from Slam Dunk to Riot Fest, from touring with State Champs to headlining shows. Reach for the Sun is the record that “shot them into the pop-punk pantheon” (Kerrang!). Powered by unshakeable, enduring alt-rock anthems, the Ellicott City, Maryland band’s debut album made them heroes of the Warped Tour world, all while they carved their own unique path. 2011’s War Paint was a sophomore-slump-smashing follow-up. Grantland likened the “tall and wide” riffs of 2013’s Golden Record to The Hold Steady and U2. (“Catholic Girls” even earned The Danger Summer praise from the famously discerning Pitchfork.) Alternative Press saluted The Dangerous Summer as a group that stayed true to their sound, praising the songs on their 2018 self-titled comeback album as equal parts charismatic and addictive. 2019’s Mother Nature conjured an emotional storm, with an uplifting bent. Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie appeared on the 2020 EP, All That Is Left Of The Blue Sky.

Produced by Will Beasley (Turnstile, Asking Alexandria), 2022’s Coming Home ushered in a new era for TDS. The Dangerous Summer never sacrificed their unique, diverse sonic identity, one that appeals to fans of everything from Kings Of Leon and Coldplay to Jimmy Eat World and Bright Eyes. Coming Home is a triumphant summary of what The Dangerous Summer is all about, past, present, and future.

The Dangerous Summer is AJ Perdomo (vocals/bass), Josh Withenshaw (guitar), and Christian Zawacki (drums).

Photo Credit: James Kay

Comments