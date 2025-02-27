The Dandy Warhols Set East Coast Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a triumphant 2024 with the release of their overwhelmingly critic-hailed twelfth studio album ROCKMAKER featuring Frank Black, Slash, and Debbie Harry, a packed-to-the-gills national tour, and a completely sold out West Coast 30th Anniversary-as-a-band string of dates, Portland’s iconoclastic and always surprising alt-rock band THE DANDY WARHOLS are returning to the road for a handful of East Coast shows that kick off on May 9th at Asbury Park, NJ’s Stone Pony and wrap with a handful of NYC dates at Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge.

Included in the dates is an intimate, acoustic-ish late afternoon performance on Saturday, May 17th at the sexy Two Fifteen Lounge in NYC’s Public Hotel, preceding their show the same evening at Bowery Ballroom. Loose and loungey, the cozy event will allow fans to sip signature cocktails and rub elbows with the band (and get autographs and pics too!) before and after a very special and rare stripped down performance. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 28th at 10:00am.

Tour Dates

Date City, State Venue Ticket Fri, May 9 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Link Sat, May 10 Pawling, NY Daryl's House Club Link Sun, May 11 Rochester, NY Anthology Link Tue, May 13 Washington, DC The Howard Link Wed, May 14 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall Link Fri, May 16 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom Link Sat, May 17 New York, NY Two Fifteen Lounge Link Sat, May 17 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom Link Sun, May 18 New York, NY Mercury Lounge Link

Forever changing the script on what a band should be, The Dandy Warhols continue to shift and evolve, never remaining stagnant or stale. Their latest album ROCKMAKER found the band exploring darker and more subterranean textures that opened their audience up to yet another vein of fresh blood: the post-punk world. Goth bible, Post-Punk.com characterized the album as "a dark-rock manifesto about this chaotic moment in American history," while Brooklyn Vegan announced "a new, heavier direction for the band.” Musically, playing homage to the sounds of The Damned, The MC5, and the Stooges, vocalist/guitarist Courtney Taylor-Taylor explained, “ROCKMAKER is the manifestation of our desire to hear a record of heavy raw punk and metal guitar riffs, but has its own alley.”

Formed in Portland, OR, The Dandy Warhols combined the best bits of shoegaze, alternative powerpop and heavy rock with a wicked satirical pen,. Spawning alt-rock mainstays like “Bohemian Like You,” “Not If You Were the Last Junkie on Earth,” “Have a Kick Ass Summer (Me and My Friends)" and the synth-disco jam “We Used to Be Friends.”

Photo Credit: Nicole Nodland

