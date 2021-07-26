The Crayon Set Reveal New Singles 'Summer Song' & 'Rock Star'

Dublin-based The Crayon Set specialise in hook-filled, alternative pop. Combining a range of musical styles and sounds across their career, The Crayon Set released their eponymous debut album in 2013 - recorded with Nick Brine (Teenage Fanclub, Super Furry Animals). It is filled choc-a-bloc with infectious, uptempo indie pop songs. It's follow-up 'Lost Languages' was recorded with Gavin Glass (Lisa Hannigan, Villagers) and released in 2017 and featured Kate Dineen on guest vocals who later became a permanent member of the band.. The music website Musician.ie made it their Irish album of the year.



Now, the band are back with their upcoming third album 'Downer Disco' is due for release in September '21. The album contains some of their strongest work to date, filled with their trademark expertly-crafted pop songs & dual girl/boy vocal interplay - this time with added synth-pop & electronic goodness. To tease listeners on what's to come, the band have released tracks that serve as an addictive, joy-filled free taster from the album. In keeping with their crayon-colour philosophy, you get to choose your favourite release: the synth-pop bliss of 'Summer Song' or the indie-rock swagger of 'Rock Star'. Choosing both is also a valid option!



Sun-kissed and bittersweet, 'Summer Song' is an ode to bygone youth before proper jobs and responsibilities, when the summer months were an endless parade of parties and festivals, meeting people and dancing all night, and everything seemed to mean the world in the moment but forgotten the next day, a throwaway song for a throwaway time...



'Rock Star', can be filed under the genre of 'celebrity pop'! A jaunty, danceable indie anthem, the single looks at the world of celebrity culture and fame-hunting. "It's nothing too serious - just a bit of harmless fun," says the band. "The lyrics were appropriated from real quotes from minor celebs, so we may need a good - but cheap - legal team. It's good fun to play live - we get to rock out a bit and to ironically fail at some rockstar posturing."



Coinciding with the release of 'Downer Disco' The Crayon Set are set to play The Grand Social on Thursday, 7th October. More dates to be announced. The band would like to thank the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media for their support.