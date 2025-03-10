News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Crane Wives Unveil New Tour Dates in Support of Recent Album

The band will be making stops in major cities like Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and beyond.

By: Mar. 10, 2025
The Crane Wives Unveil New Tour Dates in Support of Recent Album Image
Grand Rapids, MI-based indie rock band The Crane Wives (1.4m Spotify monthly listeners, 713.5k TikTok likes) are ready to charm live audiences once again, heading back out on the road this spring in support of their highly acclaimed new album Beyond Beyond Beyond, out everywhere now.

Due to overwhelming demand, the band has also announced a new string of dates taking place through July, and will be making stops in major cities like Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and beyond. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here, with public on sale beginning at 10AM Local Time on March 14, 2025.

Born of the 2010’s folk boom and now comfortably stationed in their rock and roll era, The Crane Wives epitomize the evolving landscape of indie folk. Their high-energy performances have been described as “charged with emotion and technical skill” (Blurred Culture), while their harmony-dense melodies support deeply resonant lyrics, exploring the vulnerable and the ugly sides of the human condition. The band has built a global community and has amassed over 1m Spotify monthly listeners and 100m total streams with their unparalleled, spirited live show, evocative lyricism and glimmering harmonies.
 
Featured by Michigan Radio and NPR’s “All Songs Considered," the band recently released their sixth full-length studio record, Beyond Beyond Beyond, to high praise, with Glasse Factory calling the album “a testament to the band’s ability to turn personal struggles into universally
relatable anthems." Niner Times describes the new release as “angsty, haunting and gritty,” praising its departure from the more traditional folk sound of The Crane Wives’ previous records. Since its release in September 2024, Beyond Beyond Beyond has accrued over 7 million streams on Spotify.
 
The pulse of The Crane Wives is delivered by Ben Zito (bass) and Dan Rickabus (drums), creating a driving, dynamic backdrop while co-leads Emilee Petersmark and Kate Pillsbury establish expansive and gritty conversations between their electric guitars. A web of three-part harmony helps to soften the blow of their emotional candor, like a 21st century Cerberus, the hound of Hades reimagined as an emotional support animal.
 
The Crane Wives have 6 full-length albums under their belts and have performed over 600 shows across the US, sharing stages with acts such as The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Rusted Root, The Dead South, Joseph, and many more.

2025 US Tour Dates:

May 7            Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
May 9            Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
May 10          Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
May 11          Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
May 13          Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
May 14          Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
May 16          Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
May 17          Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
May 18          Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
May 20          Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
May 21          St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
May 23          Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
May 24          New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

Newly Added:

July 10          Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
July 11          Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
July 12          Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
July 14          Kansas City, MO @ Truman
July 15          St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 17          Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl 
July 18          Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
July 19          Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
July 20          Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
July 22          Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
July 23          Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
July 25          Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
July 26          Chicago, IL @ The Vic

Photo Credit: Hwa-JeenNa

