The Crane Wives Unveil New Tour Dates in Support of Recent Album

Grand Rapids, MI-based indie rock band The Crane Wives (1.4m Spotify monthly listeners, 713.5k TikTok likes) are ready to charm live audiences once again, heading back out on the road this spring in support of their highly acclaimed new album Beyond Beyond Beyond, out everywhere now.

Due to overwhelming demand, the band has also announced a new string of dates taking place through July, and will be making stops in major cities like Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and beyond. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here, with public on sale beginning at 10AM Local Time on March 14, 2025.

Born of the 2010’s folk boom and now comfortably stationed in their rock and roll era, The Crane Wives epitomize the evolving landscape of indie folk. Their high-energy performances have been described as “charged with emotion and technical skill” (Blurred Culture), while their harmony-dense melodies support deeply resonant lyrics, exploring the vulnerable and the ugly sides of the human condition. The band has built a global community and has amassed over 1m Spotify monthly listeners and 100m total streams with their unparalleled, spirited live show, evocative lyricism and glimmering harmonies.



Featured by Michigan Radio and NPR’s “All Songs Considered," the band recently released their sixth full-length studio record, Beyond Beyond Beyond, to high praise, with Glasse Factory calling the album “a testament to the band’s ability to turn personal struggles into universally

relatable anthems." Niner Times describes the new release as “angsty, haunting and gritty,” praising its departure from the more traditional folk sound of The Crane Wives’ previous records. Since its release in September 2024, Beyond Beyond Beyond has accrued over 7 million streams on Spotify.



The pulse of The Crane Wives is delivered by Ben Zito (bass) and Dan Rickabus (drums), creating a driving, dynamic backdrop while co-leads Emilee Petersmark and Kate Pillsbury establish expansive and gritty conversations between their electric guitars. A web of three-part harmony helps to soften the blow of their emotional candor, like a 21st century Cerberus, the hound of Hades reimagined as an emotional support animal.



The Crane Wives have 6 full-length albums under their belts and have performed over 600 shows across the US, sharing stages with acts such as The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Rusted Root, The Dead South, Joseph, and many more.

2025 US Tour Dates:

May 7 Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

May 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

May 10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 11 Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

May 13 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 14 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

May 16 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 17 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

May 18 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

May 20 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

May 21 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 23 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

May 24 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

Newly Added:

July 10 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

July 11 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

July 12 Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

July 14 Kansas City, MO @ Truman

July 15 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 17 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

July 18 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

July 19 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

July 20 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

July 22 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

July 23 Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

July 25 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

July 26 Chicago, IL @ The Vic

Photo Credit: Hwa-JeenNa

