The Crane Wives Unveil New Tour Dates in Support of Recent Album

Grand Rapids, MI-based indie rock band The Crane Wives (1.4m Spotify monthly listeners, 713.5k TikTok likes) are ready to charm live audiences once again, heading back out on the road this spring in support of their highly acclaimed new album Beyond Beyond Beyond, out everywhere now.
Due to overwhelming demand, the band has also announced a new string of dates taking place through July, and will be making stops in major cities like Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and beyond. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here, with public on sale beginning at 10AM Local Time on March 14, 2025.
Born of the 2010’s folk boom and now comfortably stationed in their rock and roll era, The Crane Wives epitomize the evolving landscape of indie folk. Their high-energy performances have been described as “charged with emotion and technical skill” (Blurred Culture), while their harmony-dense melodies support deeply resonant lyrics, exploring the vulnerable and the ugly sides of the human condition. The band has built a global community and has amassed over 1m Spotify monthly listeners and 100m total streams with their unparalleled, spirited live show, evocative lyricism and glimmering harmonies.
Featured by Michigan Radio and NPR’s “All Songs Considered," the band recently released their sixth full-length studio record, Beyond Beyond Beyond, to high praise, with Glasse Factory calling the album “a testament to the band’s ability to turn personal struggles into universally
relatable anthems." Niner Times describes the new release as “angsty, haunting and gritty,” praising its departure from the more traditional folk sound of The Crane Wives’ previous records. Since its release in September 2024, Beyond Beyond Beyond has accrued over 7 million streams on Spotify.
The pulse of The Crane Wives is delivered by Ben Zito (bass) and Dan Rickabus (drums), creating a driving, dynamic backdrop while co-leads Emilee Petersmark and Kate Pillsbury establish expansive and gritty conversations between their electric guitars. A web of three-part harmony helps to soften the blow of their emotional candor, like a 21st century Cerberus, the hound of Hades reimagined as an emotional support animal.
The Crane Wives have 6 full-length albums under their belts and have performed over 600 shows across the US, sharing stages with acts such as The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Rusted Root, The Dead South, Joseph, and many more.
May 7 Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
May 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
May 10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
May 11 Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
May 13 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
May 14 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
May 16 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
May 17 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
May 18 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
May 20 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
May 21 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
May 23 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
May 24 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
July 10 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
July 11 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
July 12 Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
July 14 Kansas City, MO @ Truman
July 15 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 17 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
July 18 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
July 19 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
July 20 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
July 22 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
July 23 Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
July 25 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
July 26 Chicago, IL @ The Vic
Photo Credit: Hwa-JeenNa
