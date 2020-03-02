The Cookout Returns In 2020 At Studio 338

The Cookout returns! The food-centric day out to remember has today announced its highly anticipated return for 2020. The Cookout has evolved from a group of friends grilling food & listening to music in a parking lot in South-East London to a thriving residency in London's Studio 338 spread across 3 dates: Sunday 31st May, 21st June and 26th July. Tickets go on sale 9am Friday 6th March at TheCookout.co.uk



The Cookout now has over 10,000 fans attending across the May, June & July dates but still, it remains rooted in celebrating community, creativity and inclusion. Started by Ben Cross & David Dabieh, two friends from South-East London, The Cookout is a food-centric day out that celebrates artists across Afrobeats, R&B, Hip-hop, and Latin music. Previously The Cookout played host to new talent such as Dave and AJ Tracey, who have since gone on to be award-winning artists, with special guest appearances from the likes of Idris Elba & BBK. The 2020 food vendors and line-up will be revealed shortly, so be sure to keep an eye out for future announcements.



Previous hand-picked food vendors included three family-run business, Bokit'la (three brothers from Guadeloupe), Chalet Let's Eat (authentic Ghanaian cuisine), and Rice & Peas (an iconic west-Indian shop from south London).



The annual London event epitomizes the spirit of youth, DIY spirit and a creative community in the form of a Cookout. From the fried foods to the great tunes, everything about it is carefully curated to evoke nostalgic feelings of squad linkups. Whether you're a festival veteran, a foodie or a first-timer who just loves London's creative scene, The Cookout will make you feel like you're at the outdoor house party of your dreams.



2020s residency will continue to attract a richly diverse audience of fans from all walks of life. With a track record for spotting the future greats, The Cookout team will be curating another line up of pioneering talent & special guests.



Hosted at the impressive Studio338, artists will perform across two breathtaking stages: a glass-roofed terrace and an outdoor beach. Look out for the pièce de résistance, The Cookout Corner, which will have its very own food vendors cooking up the house's smoky goodness - think Jerk chicken and rice & peas, Bokits from Guadeloupe, and Trini doubles.



Tunes to make you move, smoky goodness to eat, & cocktails all day long. Bring on Cookout 2020!



The Cookout 2020

Sunday 31st May 2020 London, Studio 338

Sunday 21st June 2020 London, Studio 338

Sunday 26th July 2020 London, Studio 338



Tickets go on sale 9am Friday 6th March at TheCookout.co.uk





