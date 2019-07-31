The Chats Unveil New Single and Video IDENTITY THEFT

After achieving viral fame in 2016 with a video for their song "Smoko", The Chats have proven to be quite the enduring force, beating the odds of most flash-in-the-pan internet fame. They've won real fans around the world, including big names like Dave Grohl and Josh Homme, who both made a point of attending the bands first LA show earlier this month and hanging back stage.



The band have just finished their first ever US tour, on which nearly every venue had to be upgraded to accommodate demand, and in keeping with their tireless work ethic, have released another video. "Identity Theft" sees the band confront anonymous hackers who have locked frontman Eamon Sandwith in his computer, where he's forced to watch as all his secrets are unveiled. It's classic Chats, in that it's high octane, absurd, and NSFW.



"Identity Theft" follows their single and video "Pub Feed" from earlier this year, as the band builds up momentum for their debut LP.

Watch the video here:





