The Brothers to Take Over SiriusXM Southern Rock Channel Ahead of Return to Madison Square Garden

Ahead of their highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 15th and Wednesday, April 16th, The Brothers have announced a takeover of the new SiriusXM Southern Rock channel, streaming now as an in-app exclusive then airing on satellite channel 79 starting April 8th for a limited time.

This special month of exclusive content hosted by The Brothers – Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quiñones, and guests – will celebrate the band’s two special nights at the world’s most famous arena, featuring a healthy dose of Allman Brothers Band classics as well as a unique blend of early Southern Rock pioneers and contemporary trailblazers including the music of Gov’t Mule, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and many more. The Brothers takeover on SiriusXM Southern Rock will also feature a special collection of live performances in their entirety each night, special guest DJs, and personal insights from the band members, plus a live performance from The Brothers at SiriusXM’s New York City studios.

The Brothers and SiriusXM have also launched an exclusive VIP chance to attend both nights at Madison Square Garden and the exclusive in-studio event with meet and greet. One Grand prize Winner will receive a trip for two to New York City, plus four nights hotel and tickets to both MSG shows and the exclusive in-studio event at SiriusXM on April 14th. PRESS HERE to enter (must be a U.S. resident at least 21 years of age and an active SiriusXM subscriber or trailer as of March 25, 2025). Enter by at 1pm ET on April 7th.

The Brothers first debuted in March 2020 at a sold-out show at MSG to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band and now, five years later, they’re back with a whole new show. At this spring’s concerts, produced by Live Nation, The Brothers – Jaimoe (drums, founding ABB member), Warren Haynes (guitars, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitars), Oteil Burbridge (bass), and Marc Quiñones – will be joined by Joe Russo (drums), Reese Wynans (keys), Isaac Eady (drums) and special guest Chuck Leavell (piano). Tickets are still available for the shows on April 15th and 16th – visit www.thebrothersmsg.com for more information and to purchase.

The Brothers will dive into the acclaimed Allman Brothers Band repertoire from their decades-long career, while also showcasing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ continued influence and legacy, more than ten years after their official final bow. The impetus for The Brothers return in 2025 was solidified at the SOULSHINE hurricane benefit at Madison Square Garden in November (hosted by Haynes and Dave Matthews Band) when Haynes and Trucks delivered a mesmerizing performance of the Allman’s classic “Whipping Post.” After being on stage at the sold-out, all-star event, the duo realized they needed to play this music again with their brothers Jaimoe, Oteil and Marc. And there’s no other time for the Allman Brothers music to be performed in New York City than Spring as the band’s longstanding, annual run at The Beacon Theatre every March symbolized the arrival of warmer weather.

Photo Credit: Derek McCabe

