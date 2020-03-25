The Blinders Share Video for New Single 'Forty Days And Forty Nights'

The Blinders have shared the video for their new single, 'Forty Days And Forty Nights', the latest track to be taken from their upcoming album Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath, out on May 8th via Modern Sky UK.



Shrouded in a foreboding red light, the video switches between footage of singer Tom Haywood declaiming the track's lyrics in a working men's club and a dance routine choreographed to reflect its manic and murderous intent, combining to create a powerful, intoxicating and threatening visual.



"We gave the song away to a couple of contemporary dancers who interpreted it," explains Tom. "Two central figures intertwine, fight, break up and embrace, and all the while the video is laced with multiple realities. The conflict of two becomes the conflict of one, disorientated, strung out, mad. Filming it in Moston Miners Club was an attempt to fly the dance in the face of nature a little.



The track is the second to be taken from their upcoming album, Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath, following 'Circle Song', released last month. The single has been extensively championed by Huw Stephens and Jack Saunders at Radio 1 and John Kennedy at Radio X, and has been playlisted at BBC 6Music, alongside support from Steve Lamacq and Chris Hawkins.



The follow-up to their critically acclaimed debut album, Columbia, released in 2018, the album explores existential despair, mental health and society's ills in a time of planetary crisis, and is both a riposte to, and commentary on, the rise of populist ideology. The album was recorded at Manchester's Eve Studios alongside producer Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey, Anna Calvi), and mixed by Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse).



Delivering a blistering collection of powerful tracks, Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath is imbued with the visceral energy of IDLES, the twisted melodies of solo-era Lennon and the darkness of the Bad Seeds.



In September, the band will be heading out on a UK headline tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Leicester, Preston, Hull, Southampton, and a date at London's iconic 100 Club. The dates have been rescheduled from their original tour in May.



In the shadow of Brexit, the climate crisis and the global pandemic, The Blinders return with their unique brand of outspoken anthemicism and a sensational album to rouse awareness and inject vital energy into a bleak 2020. Combined with their blistering live energy, get ready for The Blinders to accelerate furiously into the limelight.





SEPTEMBER 2020 TOUR DATES

8th - Edinburgh, Caves (re-scheduled)

9th - Leicester, O2 Academy 2 (re-scheduled)

11th - Preston, Ferret (new date)

13th - Hull, The Welly Club (re-scheduled)

14th - London, 100 Club (re-scheduled)

16th - Southampton, The Joiners (re-scheduled)



Tickets are available here: theblindersofficial.com





