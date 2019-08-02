The Big Takeover Releases Song from Fifth Album

New York reggae-pop band, The Big Takeover, have premiered the new video for their latest single, "Shy," via Audiofemme. Fronted by the charismatic Jamaican-born singer/songwriter Nee Nee Rushie, The Big Takeover blend Jamaican pop traditions with the spirit of Motown and uptown sophistication of the 21st-century retro soul and R&B revival scene. "Shy" is the first single from the band's upcoming fifth album, Spilling Water, and was produced by David Baron (Meghan Trainor, The Lumineers, and Jade Bird). The new video finds the New York band starring as guests on a fictional 70s late-night show to perform their upbeat single. "The song has a retro pop vibe that pairs perfectly with the retro late-night show theme," Rushie told Audiofemme, adding, "We knew we wanted to do a performance video, but the idea for a retro late-night show came from the director [Dino Davaros]."

The Big Takeover's rich sound, along with their rigorous touring schedule and prolific studio work, has been paying off. They have shared the stage with major acts such as The Wailers, Sister Sparrow, Jefferson Starship, Pete Seeger, The Slackers, Toots & The Maytals, and many more. In 2018, the band shared a cover of Sophia George's 1985 dancehall hit, "Girlie Girlie," which was recorded as part of a UK compilation album featuring 40 covers of classic Trojan Records hits from artists around the world. It was produced by Manuel Quintana (Rachael Yamagata, Robbie Dupree) and Rob Kissner with mixing from Grammy Award-winning engineer Danny Blume.

The Big Takeover are currently on an extensive summer tour that's included appearances at Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, Mountain Jam, and Musikfest - tickets available now.

The Big Takeover Tour Dates

August 1 - Ithaca, NY @ CFCU Summer Concert Series

August 2 - Shelton, CT @ Downtown Summer Concert Series

August 3 - Woodstock, NY @ Reggae Festival

August 8 - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

August 9 - Hammonton, NJ @ Jugband Endless Summer Festival

August 16 - Bridgeport, CT @ Bridgeport Rock Yacht and Athletic Club

August 17 - Charlemont, MA @ Charlemont Reggae Festival

August 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Gaslight

August 23 - Burlington, VT @ Nectar's

August 24 - Stamford, CT @ Hey Stamford Fest

August 25 - Middlesex, VT @ Free Concert Series at Camp Meade

September 1 - Lake George, NY @ Adirondack Independence Festival

September 6 - North Adams, MA @ HiLo

September 7 - Woodstock, NY @ Drum Boogie Festival

September 14 - Gloucester, MA @ Gloucester Harvest Fest

September 15 - Sunderland, MA @ Chili Fest

September 21 - Oneonta, NY @ B-Side Ballroom

September 28 - Pottstown, PA @ Canjam Festival

October 12 - Gorham, NH @ Medallion Opera House, Gorham Town Hall

October 5 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Wine Festival

November 22 - Battleboro, VT @ Stone Church

Photo credit: Michael Bloom





