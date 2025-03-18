The Backseat Lovers Reveal New US Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Utah four-piece The Backseat Lovers have announced a new run of dates, their first shows since 2023. The band, known for their energetic and unforgettable live shows, will kick off their tour in Missoula, Montana at The Wilma on April 18th, they’ll play multiple shows in Boulder, Colorado, Columbia, Missouri, Knoxville, Tennessee and wrapping up in Omaha Nebraska.

The shows are in addition to previously announced festival appearances including The Governors Ball, High Water Festival and Shaky Knees Festival, as well as a string of European dates. Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday, March 21st at 10:00AM local time. See all tour dates below.

The Backseat Lovers released their last album Waiting To Spill (Capitol Records) in the fall of 2022. The album made a big splash on the charts, coming in at #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #2 Heatseekers Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums. #9 Vinyl Albums, #9 Internet Albums, #18 Current Album Sales, #21 Billboard Album Sales and #24 Billboard Top Alternative Albums. Uproxx called it a complete, overflowing record that’s as cinematic as it is raw." Waiting to Spill was the follow-up to the group’s acclaimed 2019 debut, When We Were Friends, which racked up over 340 million global streams and featured the top 20 Alternative hit “Kilby Girl.”

Joshua Harmon, Jonas Swanson, KJ Ward & Juice Welch – who comprise The Backseat Lovers – met while in high school and finished up their first EP, Elevator Days, just before graduation. They’ve since amassed over 370 million combined global streams across their songs and sold over 55,000 tickets in just over a year, graduating to larger venues with each outing. Their electrifying live shows have garnered them a significant fan base, already selling out tours across the US and performing to huge crowds at festivals such as Lollapalooza, ACL, Outside Lands, Shaky Knees, Newport Folk Festival and many more.

The Backseat Lovers on Tour:

4/18/25 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma*

4/20/25 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre*

4/21/25 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre*

4/23/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note*

4/24/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note*

4/26/25 - Charleston, SC - High Water

4/28/25 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine*

4/29/25 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine*

5/1/25 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral*

5/2/25 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral*

6/6/25 - New York, NY - Governors Ball

6/13-15/25 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret

6/20/25 - Scheeßel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

6/21/25 - Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival

7/4/25 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

7/5/25 - Arras, France - Main Square

7/10/25 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

7/11/25 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive

9/13/25 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park w/ The Lumineers

9/20/25 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

* w/ Jonny's Day Out

