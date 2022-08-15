Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Aquadolls Announce New Single 'Beachy'

The new single will be released on August 26.

Aug. 15, 2022  

Rising So Cal all-female rock trio The Aquadolls will release a new single, titled "Beachy", on August 26 via Enci Records. Released to radio early, the track is already gaining traction, currently sitting pretty at #5 on the SubModern Chart.

The song, produced by Chris Szcezech (Goo Goo Dolls), finds The Aquadolls dipping into their nostalgic roots, for a 60s meets 90s dream pop self-love song. Pre-save the single here.

"Beachy" tackles the hardships of coming out of a global pandemic and quarantine. Front woman Melissa Brooks says the song, "takes the listener on a trip to the California sunshine with reverb-y guitar and saccharine vocals. While alone at home, we are left with the thoughts of missing those we are far apart from, but realize that self-love is key to making it through these hard times."

"Beachy" serves as the lead single to the band's upcoming 'Charmed' LP. Watch for the music video to debut online soon.

In the meantime, the band's latest single titled "Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up)" is out now.

The Aquadolls are currently on the road with Incubus and Sublime With Rome with dates running through September 3rd. See dates below.

Already a festival favorite, having performed for the masses at Lollapalooza, Ohana Fest, and Beachlife Festival, The Aquadolls will again grace the stage at Austin City Limits Festival this October.




