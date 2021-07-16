The Accidentals Announce New Album 'Vessel'

Today, The Accidentals, an indie folk-pop, rock trio, announce the October 1 release of their new album Vessel, co-produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey) and Tucker Martine (Decemberists, First Aid Kit). Following their critically acclaimed release Time Out Session 1, the new album blasts through the isolation of the last eighteen months with a shot of alt-rock muscle. "Go Getter," the first single off the album, has a catchy-as-hell melody with a much-needed message - "Shake off the pressure, sometimes you've gotta burn it down to build it better."

While the accompanying music video for "Go Getter" features Goonies-era cinematography and a relentless search for the elusive "goat," the song's lyrics compel the listener to keep moving forward even as life gets heavy.

"'Go Getter' is all about not getting bogged down in the details," the band explains. "Each single art on the Vessel album is a piece of the final album art. When the album comes out the whole picture is revealed." They continue, "The Vessel album is about letting go of the small stuff and keeping an eye on the wider perspective. 'Go Getter' just feels like it embodies the spirit of the album; it says, "we've got this.'"

Vessel was in the process of being recorded with celebrated producers John Congleton (St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey) and Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, First Aid Kit) when the pandemic shut things down indefinitely. Rather than press pause, the trio transformed their attic space into a state-of-the-art recording studio with gear from their sponsors to finish the album on their own. Sav and Katie took the reins as co-producers and engineers, switching off not only strings and vocals, but also acoustic and electric guitar, bass, violin, viola, cello, mandolin and the occasional banjo, with Michael laying the foundation on drums.

Vessel is a testament to the group's ability to not only persevere, but to thrive in moments of uncertainty. "The whole album is about perspective," they explain. "It's about the parallax effect of feeling like you're moving in slow motion while simultaneously things are flying by at an incredible pace." They continue, "Depending on where you're standing, your perspective on what's really happening changes. If you simply widen your viewpoint, things become clearer."

Since releasing their debut album in 2012, The Accidentals have built a grassroots following while touring almost nonstop and playing more than 200 shows a year. In addition to teaching workshops across the country, performing with symphonies and scoring an indie film, the group has become a go-to string team, composing and collaborating with everyone from BTS to Keller Williams. With three previous full-length releases, The Accidentals have garnered critical acclaim from Billboard, HuffPost, Rolling Stone, Under The Radar and NPR Music, who called them "some of the most compelling writers of our time."

The Accidentals have hit the road in support of their new album, see a full list of tour dates below.

The Accidentals - 2021 Tour Dates

July 16 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary

July 18 - Fort Worth, TX - The Post @ River East

July 24 - Austin, TX - Together Again Benefit Concert @ The Long Center

July 28 - Mackinac Island, MI - Silver Birches

July 29 - Mackinac Island, MI - Marquette Park

July 30 - Petoskey, MI - Bay View Music Festival

Aug. 5 - Kentwood, MI - Kentwood City Hall

Aug. 6 - Appleton, WI - Mile of Music Festival

Aug. 19 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Max & Emily's Summer Concert Series

Aug. 20 - Hastings, MI - Thornapple Plaza

Aug. 21 - Fort Wayne, IN - C2G Music Hall

Aug. 26 - Beulah, MI - Beulah Park

Aug. 27 - Howell, MI - Concerts at the Courthouse

Aug. 28 - Aurora, IL - Roots Music Festival

Aug. 29 - Chillicothe, IL - Blue Ridge Community Farm

Aug. 31 - Cambridge, IL - Cambridge Schools

Sep. 1 - Cambridge, IL - Cambridge Schools

Sep. 2 - Goshen, IN - Ignition Music Garage

Sep. 3 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview (Music Hall and Kitchen)

Sep. 10 - Chatfield, MN - Chatfield Center for the Arts

Sep. 11 - Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Friends of Rapids Music Festival

Sep. 18 - Sanford, NC - Carolina Indie Fest

Sep. 19 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage

Sep. 29 - Traverse City, MI - Traverse City Opera House

Sep. 30 - Traverse City, MI - Traverse City Opera House

Oct. 1 - Bay City, MI - State Theatre

Oct. 2 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

Oct. 3 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

Oct. 7 - Petoskey, MI - Great Lakes Center For The Arts (Blissfest)

Oct. 8 - Cheboygan, MI - Cheboygan Opera House (Blissfest)

Oct. 9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Calvin University

Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

Oct. 13 - Benton Harbor, MI - Lake Michigan College Mendel Center

Oct. 14 - Wakeman, OH - Riverdog Concert Series

Oct. 16 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

Oct. 17 - Boston, MA - Club Passim

Oct. 20 - New York, NY - City Winery Loft

Oct. 21 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

Oct. 22 - Albany, NY - The Linda

Oct. 23 - Ogunquit, ME - Jonathon's

Oct. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Voices Cafe Presents @ The Bijou

Oct. 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

Oct. 27 - Annapolis, MD - Ramshead Tavern

Oct. 28 - Washington, D.C. - City Winery Main Room

Oct. 30 - Charlotte, NC - Evening Muse

Oct. 31 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery Main Room

Nov. 3 - Nashville, TN - City Winery Main Room

Nov. 7 - Memphis, TN - The Quonset