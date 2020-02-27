The Academy of Sun Presents 'The Parts That Need Replacing' Single

British psychedelic post-punk outfit The Academy of Sun announce they will be releasing their new album 'The Quiet Earth', an expansive album of breathtaking ambition, in April. Ahead of this, they present the highly dynamic power pop-infused lead single 'The Parts That Need Replacing'.



'The Quiet Earth' offers a colossal meditation on dystopia, irradiated landscapes and extreme states of human emotion, taking in post-punk, chamber ballads and darkly prog studio epics. This 15-track collection was recorded at Church Road Studios in Hove, with Paul Pascoe, whose studio work includes the last 2 albums by Barry Adamson of Magazine / Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds fame.



'The Quiet Earth' follows their 'Codex Novena' LP (2017), a hypnotic, doomy opus that found its way onto both Dangerous Minds and Sweeping The Nation end-of-year lists, and more recent singles 'The House' and 'Rose Devoid of Form'.



Formed in Brighton nine years ago, The Academy of Sun is a four-piece comprised of Nick Hudson (piano, synths, hammon organ, harmonium, vocals, percussion, synths), Kianna Blue (bass, synths), Guy Brice (guitars) and Ash Babb (drums). They present dystopian fantastic creations that combine the deeply personal and the poetically arcane - that are dark yet buoyant - a controlled explosion of psychedelic and dark power pop with atmospheres couched in vast and expansive landscapes and cinematic arrangements.



"The Parts That Need Replacing' was written to sate my desire to 'reconsecrate' 16th Century Hungarian countess and noblewoman Elisabeth Bathory, whose reputed cannibalism and serial murders were most likely reputation-staining fantasies dreamed up by the church out of institutional jealousy. How could a woman possess such vast wealth and estates AND resist conformity with the church's ways of being. Same tarring-brush as used on Jeanne D'Arc and Gilles de Rais," says Nick Hudson.



"Usually Bathory is immortalised in doom and black metal, so I wanted this reconsecration to take place by feeding these myths, scenarios and allegations of bloodbaths, black magic and eternal life into the medium of a hyper-catchy, high-energy pop song. (Replete with puns on her name, special effects in modern Hollywood, botched haircuts...) Also perversely I of course wanted to write an extremely catchy song with horrific lyrics to get people blithely singing along!"



Nick Hudson's musical juggernaut has been active in various incarnations since 2012, always transcending expectations. The Academy Of Sun has collaborated with Massive Attack's Shara Nelson, members of NYC's Kayo Dot, David Tibet of Current 93, Asva and Matthew Seligman (Bowie, Tori Amos, Morrissey). Hudson has also collaborated with Wayne Hussey of The Mission, as well as Canadian queercore icon GB Jones.



Known for explosive and psychedelic live shows, The Academy Of Sun has performed in a medieval castle in Italy, a boat on the Thames, an abandoned railway carriage in Offenbach, colossal churches, The London College of Fashion, The Old Market theatre in Brighton, the MS Stubnitz in Hamburg, Brighton Dome, and a string of L.A. shows in late 2019. Having toured 3 continents, highlights include appearances with Mogwai, Toby Driver and Keith Abrams from Kayo Dot, and Timba Harris (Mr Bungle, Amanda Palmer).



On March 13, 'The Parts That Need Replacing' will be available across online stores and streaming platforms such as Spotify. The full album 'The Quiet Earth' will be released on April 24 on CD, as well as digitally.

Listen to "The Parts That Need Replacing" below.

ACADEMY OF SUN/ NICK HUDSON TOUR DATES



Mar. 01 Brighton, UK - The Hope And Ruin (Oli Spleen album launch)

Mar. 14 Worthing, UK - Train Of Thought Emporium (solo show)

Mar. 28 London, UK - The Black Heart, Camden (with The Groundhogs)

Apr. 02 Brighton, UK - The Hope And Ruin (solo show with Toby Driver of Kayo Dot)

Apr. 03 Lancaster, UK - The Yorkshire House (solo show with Toby Driver of Kayo Dot)

Apr. 04 Manchester, UK - Aatma (solo show with Toby Driver of Kayo Dot)

Apr. 06 London, UK - Servant Jazz Quarters (solo show with Daniel O'Sullivan and with Toby Driver of Kayo Dot)

Apr. 16 Brighton, UK - Stylee Stores (art exhibition / unplugged session)

Apr. 24 Brighton, UK - Stylee Stores (album listening/release party)

Apr. 30 Brighton, UK - The Hope And Ruin (Fragile Creatures album launch)

May 07 Brighton, UK - The Hope And Ruin (album launch)





