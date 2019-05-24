The APX Releases Single 'Your Touch' Featuring Mink Slide

The APX has insisted on keeping the funk alive ever since the duo arrived on the scene. This time, they've collaborated again with fellow modern funk group Mink Slide who made big waves last year with their debut album "Egyptian Musk" which also featured The APX on "Wish For Love."

Both groups enjoyed success with their debut albums in previous years as The APX's music was featured in Nappily Ever After starring Sanaa Nathan, while Mink Slide's album debuted at #12 on the Billboard R&B Albums charts. Now, the two groups have come together again to break us off with a jam that they're calling "Your Touch."

Produced by The APX, "Your Touch" blends the sounds of each group to create a unique and unified sound. The bigger than life signature powerhouse vocals of The APX's lead vocalist Erika Dawn meet the clean, smooth style of Mink Slide's lead vocalist Tariq Nasheed right in the middle, making for a seamless collaboration. As the elastic bass synth and electro-funk styled drums lay the foundation, Tariq Nasheed takes the first verse as he longs for a girls touch but frustrated because he can't read her mind. Erika Dawn's soulful voice soon makes an appearance on the chorus and the second verse as she harmonizes, while playing the girl and responds, "Not trying to play hard to get, You need to make that first step." With a surefire groove that is meant to get some asses wiggling and have folks on the dance floor, "Your Touch" is sure to get your summer started off right!

"We really loved what Mink Slide was doing," Says Dee Rhodes of The APX, "and since we're part of the same funk movement, it's only right that we kept it going." We're happy that these two groups came together. We're sure you'll agree when you press play to check out The APX and Mink Slide "Your Touch" right here.

Official Link: http://smarturl.it/yourtouchsong





