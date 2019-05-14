Thank You Scientist Unveils Video For 'Terraformer'

Experimental 7-piece rock ensemble, Thank You Scientist, are set to release their third studio effort, Terraformer, on June 14th via Evil Ink Records. In advance of the release, the band has shared the official video for the title track via Guitar World and the single is out everywhere today. Check out the official music video here: bit.ly/terraformer-official-video.



"Terraformer" features guitarist and bandleader Tom Monda on his trusty fretless Vigier Surfreter, used to achieve the song's effects that mimic a whammy pedal or a synth to achieve a sound Monda describes as, "a Phrygian dominant dial-up modem." For the guitar nerds out there, Monda shared an official playthrough video which can be viewed here: bit.ly/Tom-Monday-Playthrough.



The video for "Terraformer" was created, directed and edited by Richie Brown and puppets, camera work and set design are by Daimon Santa Maria.



Founded by guitarist and bandleader Monda, Thank You Scientist self-released the Perils of Time Travel EP in 2011, before signing with Claudio Sanchez's (of Coheed and Cambria) label Evil Ink Records. Their 2012 full length debut, Maps of Non-Existent Places made it onto the Billboard Hard Rock and Heatseekers charts, and was eventually named Album of the Week by Revolver Magazine in 2014. They followed up in 2016 with Stranger Heads Prevail, which cracked the Billboard Top 200.



In addition to Monda and vocalist Salvatore Marrano, the band s lineup includes violinist Ben Karas, bassist Cody McCorry, drummer Joe Fadem, trumpeter Joe Gullace and saxophonist Sam Greenfield. How they perform as a septet mimics what could be expected of a highly-technical jazz ensemble, but with the utilization of modern rock instrumentation something socially enticing and wholly unique is achieved.



Thank You Scientist has spent the past several years touring internationally, both as headliners and as direct support for acts such as Coheed and Cambria, Periphery, Haken, Protest the Hero, the Devin Townsend Project, and Tim Allen.



The band is currently touring in support of Terraformer and a full list of their upcoming appearances can be found below. Tickets and more information on the release are available via the band's website: thankyouscientist.com.





