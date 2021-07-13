Thalia Zedek Releases New Single 'Revelation Time'

Ahead of the release of new album Perfect Vision on August 27th, Thalia Zedek Band has shared the cathartic and resolute single "Revelation Time." The song showcases Zedek's mastery of steady, powerful anthems that ring with unparalleled resilience. On the song, Zedek says:

"This song was written pre-pandemic. The revelation in question is not the apocalyptical/biblical one, but rather the revealing that happens when people take off their masks and show their true selves and intentions. I was struggling with distance and separation in the context of relationships, and the anxiety and paranoia that it can cause. How no matter how close we are to another person, we can never fully know what they are experiencing or thinking."

Perfect Vision follows Thalia Zedek Band's 2018 album Fighting Season, created in the midst of growing tensions across the U.S. On Fighting Season Zedek sought resistance, where on Perfect Vision Zedek searches for clarity during a time of exponential isolation and doubt. Every challenge and sadness Zedek forces us to see is met in equal measure by her defiant guitar and dissenting voice, a torch illuminating a path for the listener to navigate through the darkness. Zedek brings considerable skills as a musician and as a groundbreaking advocate for both women in music and LGBTQ+ rights to face emotional and political obstacles with unblinking, steadfast determination.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary reissue of Thalia Zedek's acclaimed debut solo album Been Here and Gone (out July 23rd), Thalia Zedek Band will be performing a release show on July 17th at Midway Cafe in Boston with the 2001 album's core lineup, including Zedek's Come bandmates Chris Brokaw and Daniel Coughlin as well as longtime Thalia Zedek Band members Dave Curry and Mel Lederman. On Sept. 3rd, Thalia Zedek Band will be playing a Perfect Vision album release show at Middle East in Cambridge.

Perfect Vision by Thalia Zedek Band

Photo Credit: Heather Kapplow