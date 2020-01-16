Tenth Annual Governors Ball Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

Founders Entertainment is proud to announce the lineup for the 2020 Governors Ball Music Festival, taking place Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th on beautiful Randall's Island Park. New York City's very own homegrown fest will celebrate the major 10-year milestone with a stellar lineup featuring performances from Tame Impala, Missy Elliott (first major NYC headline show in over a decade), Flume, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., RÜFÜS DU SOL, Portugal. The Man, Foals, Summer Walker, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Of Monsters and Men, Milky Chance, Bleachers, BANKS, and many more. The full festival lineup and poster featuring 65+ artists can be found below.

3-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available via GovBall.com beginning Friday, January 17th at 12:00 PM ET.

The upcoming 10th edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival marks a major milestone for an event that originated as a shared pipe-dream between New Yorkers in their early 20s who wanted to see their city play host to a music festival on par with the world's best live music events. Beginning modestly as a one-day inaugural affair in 2011, Governors Ball has grown into a weekend-long annual tradition enjoyed by music fans from around North America and the world at large. Deemed "A Festival With A New York Heart" by The New York Times, Governors Ball's continued success in the most competitive entertainment market in the country is a testament to the incredible job the small but mighty team at Founders Entertainment have done in bringing a world-class music festival to their own back-yard.

Over the years the festival has hosted hundreds of thousands of fans, and seen an eclectic array of artists take the stage. It has become a right of passage for music lovers on the east coast, with many having grown up attending the festival each year as an official kickoff to summer. It speaks to Governors Ball's longevity and impact as well, that some of today's biggest artists like Halsey and King Princess first attended the fest as ticket buyers years before taking the stage at the festival to perform themselves.

Described as "a true melting pot of cultures, styles and sounds" by Variety, the crowds, sights, delicious eats found each year at Governors Ball are emblematic of the great city the festival calls home. The 2020 edition will again feature a signature lineup of the best food NYC has to offer, as well as craft cocktails, beer, lawn games, surprise pop-up performances from subway and street performers, eye-catching art installations, and more.

Throughout Governors Ball's history, Founders Entertainment has strived to provide a thoroughly positive experience for attendees. As part of that commitment, for the 2020 event Governors Ball recently announced upgrades to VIP programming, festival site and experience improvements, and a new age policy requiring persons under 18 years of age to attend with an adult aged 21 or older. visit GovBall.com/newagepolicy and GovBall.com/vipexperience for details on the new age policy and VIP programming respectively.

Founders Entertainment is honored to once again bring those special touches and attention to detail to Governors Ball patrons at the festival grounds on Randall's Island Park (supported, maintained and programmed by the Randall's Island Park Alliance www.randallsisland.org). In addition to being accessible by MTA bus, bike, cab, Williamsburg shuttle, and ferry service from Mid-Town Manhattan to and from the festival grounds, the festival is accessible to pedestrians via the RFK Bridge, the 103rd street footbridge, and the Bronx Randall's Island Connector.

The festival will feature:

