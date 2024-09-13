Teen Artist Sloan Treacy Releases Debuts EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging singer-songwriter Sloan Treacy has released her debut EP Stuck at only 15 years old. The EP follows the successful release of her most recent song, "Great Escape." Sloan says, "this EP is really the perfect example of what happens when I'm left alone with my thoughts, and need to find the words that will make everything make sense."

In creating this EP, Sloan joins an impressive roster of talent that have worked alongside writer and producer Don Miggs, including Dolly Parton, Steven Tyler, Aloe Blacc, Mick Fleetwood, and Billy Corgan. Together, with co-producer/co-mixer Mike Pappas, they put together the EP that is expected to attract fans of artists like Gracie Abrams and Lizzy McAlpine. Speaking of the experience, Sloan says that "writing and recording this EP has been one of the best experiences. All the songs mean so much to me, and it's crazy to think that other people will be able to listen."

In addition to her debut single, "Mastermind of Madness," as well as her most recent release, "Great Escape," the EP features new songs "Just Don't," "Forever and Always," and its title-track "Stuck," which Sloan wrote after overhearing a couple's fight. "One of the people was saying that they wanted to travel the world and have new experiences, while the other was saying that they didn't want to do anything out of their comfort zone. This song represents the frustration that one side was feeling, because they wanted to have new experiences with their partner, while the other had no interest." Sloan hopes the EP will build upon the relationship she has already established with her fans by continuing to share personal stories, saying "I did my best to portray the experiences with complete honesty, whether this means a more upbeat feel or a sadder one. Each song has a unique message and sound, all crafted to help get my truth across."

