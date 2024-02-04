Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now

The highly-anticipated album will be released on April 19.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

Taylor Swift will be releasing a brand-new album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The album is set to drop on April 19.

The "Cruel Summer" singer first hinted at a new release when she changed her profile pictures on social media to a black-and-white photo.

Pre-order the album here.

Swift has previously released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version also included "Is It Over Now?," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red."

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

Swift won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2021 for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.



