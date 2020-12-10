Taylor Swift Will Release New Surprise Album 'Evermore' Tonight

Taylor Swift announced this morning that she will release a new album, "Evermore," tonight at midnight EST.

She describes the album as a sister to her most recent, "folklore."

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in," Swift said, referencing her "folklore" collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

"I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released," she continued. "There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them," she continued.

Along with the album, the music video for track "Willow" will be released at midnight.

Swift recently released "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions" on Disney Plus.

See the full announcement linked here:

Photo Credit: Taylor Swift