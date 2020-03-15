Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Stay Home Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Today, pop star Taylor Swift took to social media to encourage her fans and supporters to embrace social distancing amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

In her Instagram story, she noted the many parties and gatherings she has seen fans have been attending in recent days. The star urged her fanbase to take social distancing measures seriously in order to keep elderly and medically vulnerable people safe and healthy throughout the crisis.

Check out Taylor's urgent message to the Swifties below:





