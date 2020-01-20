Taylor Goyette Pays Homage To His Roots With 'Rich Kids'

Not an outsider to hard work, Taylor Goyette, literally crawled through rough patches to get where he is today. With his newest release Rich Kids, Taylor gives a nod to the people and hometown that raised him to be the person he is today.

Listen below!

"My new single Rich Kids is about the people and the town that raised me," explains Taylor. "All my friends and I were hard-working blue-collar kids. Throughout the song, it grasps the feeling of living your life to the fullest no matter what your paycheck looks like."



Only 5 short years ago, while many of his peers were heading off to college, Taylor went to work pouring cement, laying sod, and...yes...trudging through excrement while cleaning sewers in Cape Coral, Florida - saving up money till he could hang up his badge at the water reclamation department, thoroughly wash his hands, and follow his dream to Music City.



It was quickly obvious to everyone he encountered that Taylor had brought that work ethic with him when he moved to Nashville, paying his dues with a smile as he relentlessly made the rounds through writers rooms and the local stages - ultimately catching the attention of Trey Bruce (Emmy winning songwriter; discovered/signed Chris Janson and Brothers Osbourne) who signed Taylor to a management deal with his company GaloreMGMT in the Fall of 2018.

You can learn more about Taylor Goyette by visiting www.taylorgoyette.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories