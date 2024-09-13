Taylor Acorn Releases Debut Album 'Survival In Motion'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The wait is over for Survival in Motion, the highly anticipated debut album from pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn. Fans can purchase Survival in Motion, including vinyl, cassettes, and brand new merch here. In addition to the new album, Taylor has released a brand new music video for “Nervous System,' which you can watch now here.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting a lifetime to be able to say ‘I’m putting out a debut album’, but in all honesty I’m so glad I waited for as long as I have,” Taylor shares. “I feel like I’ve finally found my sound — I’ve fallen in love with every single song in it’s own right, the writing process was truly something I’ll never forget — and to top it off I got to share the experience with my best friends and some of the most amazing and talented people I know. I’m not sure what will come next, but this chapter is something that I am so unbelievably proud of and I can’t wait to share it with everyone. I hope you love it and I hope you find peace in knowing that no matter what we go through, we are all walking representation of survival in motion and life is a gift no matter how crazy it can be.”

She continues: “’Nervous System’ is just one of those songs where whenever I listen to it I can’t believe that it’s a song that I wrote. It’s so different from my usual style of writing but in the best way and it’s definitely one of those where you can just roll the windows down on a nice day and jam out. I love the way it feels and I’m so excited for everyone to hear it!”

In addition to latest single “Nervous System”, Survival in Motion features recent singles “Survival in Motion”, “High Horse” and “Greener”, which have garnered support from Spotify’s The New Alt, New Noise, The Locker, Pop Rock, Rock Out, Pop Punk’s Not Dead, The Scene, Women of Rock, Fierce Femmes, and more, along with Apple Music’s Excited, The New Rock, New in Alternative, New in Punk, New in Rock, and more.

Earlier this year, Taylor wrapped up her sold-out Good Enough Tour, a 24-date US & AUS headline run featuring US support from World’s First Cinema. She followed up the tour with a trip to the UK for Slam Dunk Festival and a headline date at the O2 Academy in London, as well as stops at Let’s Go! Music Festival, Four Chord Music Festival, and her Lollapalooza debut.

Taylor recently kicked off her fall tour dates, including a number of headline shows and a full US run with Dashboard Confessional and Boys Like Girls. Fans can look forward to upcoming performances in Philadelphia, Columbus, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Houston, and more. Tickets for all upcoming dates are on sale now.

About Taylor Acorn

Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

With her infectiously relatable releases of “Psycho”, “Certified Depressant”, and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.

Taylor released her EP Certified Depressant last year, earning critical acclaim from Grammy.com, The Noise / Ones To Watch, idobi Radio, RiotFest.org, Sweety High, and more.

Survival in Motion, the debut full-length from Taylor Acorn, is out now. The record has garnered support from The Noise, Rock Sound, Kerrang, Alternative Press, idobi Radio, and more.

Survival in Motion Tracklisting:

1. Survival in Motion

2. Applause

3. Greener

4. People Watching

5. High Horse

6. Nervous System

7. Final Nail

8. Be Like You

9. Homebody

10. Birds Still Sing

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sept 13 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. #

Sept 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sept 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sept 18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept 19 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2024 **

Sept 20 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

Sept 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sept 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

Sept 24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse

Sept 25 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Sept 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

Sept 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade #

Sept 28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 1 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep #

Oct 3 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole #

Oct 4 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct 5 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent #

Oct 9 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

Oct 11 – Forest Grove, OR @ MeMenamins Grand Lodge

Oct 12 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium

Oct 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct 16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s #

Oct 21 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at House of Blues #

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

Oct 25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

Oct 26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

# - Headline Date

** - Festival Date

Photo credit: Doltyn Snedden

Comments